सपा की चुनावी तैयारी तेज:सेवाराम के सपने अधूरे, हुकुमचंद्र बंसल करेंगे पूरे: हुकुमचंद्र

मुरैनाएक घंटा पहले
मुरैना शहर में जनसंपर्क करते सपा प्रत्याशी हुकुमचंद्र बंसल।
  • सपा प्रत्याशी ने जीवाजी गंज, गोपीनाथ की पुलिया पर लोगों से मांगे वोट

शहर को एकमात्र वैश्य वर्ग का विधायक सेवाराम गुप्ता मिले थे। उनके जेहन में शहर विकास की तमाम योजनाएं थीं लेकिन वे उन्हें पूरा नहीं कर सके। इसलिए मैं आपको आश्वस्त करता हूं कि अगर आपने मुझे अपना आशीर्वाद दिया तो उनके अधूरे सपनों को मैं पूरा करूंगा। यह बात मुरैना विधानसभा से समाजवादी पार्टी के प्रत्याशी हुकुमचंद्र बंसल ने गुरुवार को शहर में सघन जनसंपर्क के दौरान लोगों से कही।

श्री बंसल ने शहर के जीवाजी गंज, नैनागढ़ रोड, सिंघल बस्ती व गोपीनाथ की पुलिया पर सभी जाति-बिरादरी के लोगों से चर्चा करते हुए कहा कि यह आपको तय करना है कि शहर में गुंडाराज चाहिए या व्यापारियों के लिए सुरक्षित कारोबार करने के लिए भयमुक्त वातावरण। आज शहर की स्थिति किसी से छिपी नहीं हैं। अन्य दलों के लोग आपको सुखद सपने दिखकर वोट मांग रहे हैं लेकिन उनके राज में शहर में आम जनता, गरीब, व्यापारी, महिलाएं कितनी सुरक्षित हैं, यह मुझे कहने की जरूरत नहीं है।

इसलिए मैं वैश्य वर्ग का होकर आपके बीच इसलिए आया हूं ताकि व्यापारी (कारोबार करने वाला हर वर्ग) के लिए ऐसा माहौल बना सकूं, जिसमें वे बिना किसी संकोच व भय के कारोबार कर शहर विकास में सहभागी बन सकें।

