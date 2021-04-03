पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कलश यात्रा के साथ विष्णु महायज्ञ प्रारंभ:श्रीमद् भागवत कथा श्रवण से होता जीव का कल्याण

मुरैना4 घंटे पहले
किसी भी जीव के जीवन में जब दु:ख आता है तभी वह परमात्मा का याद करता है। जिस तरह से एक मां अपने बच्चे को नहलाती है, रुलाती है, प्यार करती है, भोजन कराती है वही मां जरूरत पड़ने पर बच्चे को थप्पड़ भी लगाती है। इसी तरह परमात्मा अपने भक्तों को बचाने के लिए संभालने के लिए जीवन में दु:ख देता है।

भगवत सुनने से न केवल प्रगति का मार्ग सशक्त होता है, बल्कि इससे जीव का कल्याण होता है। यह प्रवचन गुरुवार को कान्हा महाराज खिटौरा में आयोजित विष्णु महायज्ञ एवं भागवत कथा के पहले दिन श्रद्धालुओं को दे रहे थे।

भागवत कथा से पूर्व ग्रामीण महिलाओं ने कलश यात्रा निकाली, जिसमें महिलाओं व युवतियों ने बढ़ चढ़कर भाग लिया। भगवत कथा के पहले दिन कान्हा महाराज ने नारद चरित्र, वराह अवतार, परीक्षित जन्म और श्रृंगी ऋषि के श्राप आदि का व्याख्यान किया।

