उपचुनाव का महासमर:साहब, उपद्रवियों ने पर्चियां-वोटर कार्ड छीन लिए-वोट नहीं डालने दिया, सिर फोड़ दिया

मुरैनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कलेक्टर बोले-अब यहां से निकलो, न कार्रवाई न एफआईआर, असर...उपद्रवी रुक-रुककर करते रहे फायरिंग
  • 5 सीटों पर 61.04% मतदान, सबसे अधिक जौरा में 69% और सबसे कम अंबाह में 54.30% वोटिंग, सुमावली में असमंजस...आखिरी एक घंटे में 10% वोटिंग

साहब उपद्रवियों ने हमें व हमारे परिवार की महिलाओं को रोककर मतदाता पर्ची छीन ली, वोटर कार्ड तक छुड़ा लिए, बीएलओ कहते हैं कि वोट नहीं डाल सकते, आप ही बताओ हम क्या करें। यह बात सुमावली विस की जौरी पंचायत के मतदान केंद्र पर पीड़ित मतदाताओं ने सुबह 10 बजे कलेक्टर अनुराग वर्मा से कही लेकिन कलेक्टर ने न तो उपद्रवियों पर कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए न एफआईआर के संबंध में चर्चा की। सिर्फ एक ही शब्द कहा कि- आप वोट डालो।

ऐसा ही नजारा पिपरसा पोलिंग पर भी दिखा, जहां उपसरपंच विद्याराम कुशवाह फूटे हुए सिर को लेकर कलेक्टर के सामने गिड़गिड़ाता रहा कि साहब देखिए मेरी क्या हालत कर दी। लेकिन कलेक्टर अनुराग वर्मा ने एक ही बात कही कि आपने वोट डाल दिया न अब आपको रिपोर्ट लिखानी है तो थाने जाईए, नहीं तो घर चले जाईए। यह हालात सिर्फ एक या दो पोलिंग पर नहीं बल्कि सुमावली विधानसभा की 17 से अधिक पोलिंग बूथों पर दिखे। जहां कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के समर्थक पिटते रहे और अफसर के निर्देश पर फोर्स उपद्रवियों को पकड़ने के बजाय खदेड़ता हुआ दिखा।

पुलिस को गालियां देते रहे कच्छपुरा के वोटर
मंगलवार की सुबह 9.30 बजे पुलिस की चार से पांच मोबाइल पाठक का पुरा मतदान केन्द्र पर पहुंचीं तो कच्छपुरा के मतदाताओं को लगा कि भारी-भरकम फोर्स उन लोगों को पकड़ लाएगा जो गोलियां चला रहे हैं और दो लोगों को घायल कर चुके हैं। लेकिन जब पुलिस की भूमिका नाटकीय नजर आई तो कुशवाह समाज के लोगों ने पुलिस को मौके पर गालियां देना शुरू कर दीं और बोले- पुलिस तो गोली चलाने वालों से मिली हुई है। 60 साल की एक वृद्धा तो गुस्से में पुलिस की गाड़ियों को पत्थर मारती दिखी।

कांग्रेस की मांग: सुमावली की 17 पोलिंगों पर हो रीपोल
सुमावली में आधा दर्जन गांव की पोलिंगों पर भाजपा प्रत्याशी व उनके समर्थकों द्वारा फायरिंग, उपद्रव वका आरोप कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी अजब सिंह ने लगाया है। इस संबंध में ब्लॉक कांग्रेस कमेटी अध्यक्ष रामकुमार पाराशर ने केंद्रीय निर्वाचन आयोग, राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग तथा कलेक्टर-एसपी को पत्र लिखकर 17 पोलिंगों पर री-पोलिंग कराने की अपील की है। जिन पोलिंगों पर रीपोलिंग की मांग की गई है, उनमें रूअर की पोलिंग क्रमांक 125, पीपरीपुरा की 227, महेचंदपुर की 274, पाठक का पुरा (जतवार) की 241, जौरी की 217, 218 , 218 (क), 219, 221, 221 (क), 223, 224, पिपरसा की 266, 267, रामभजन का पुरा की 262, दीखतपुरा की 260, तालपुरा की 124 नंबर पोलिंग शामिल है। इन सभी पोलिंगों पर उपद्रवियों ने फायरिंग कर लोगों को मतदान करने से रोका था।

खनेता के लोग बोले-बाहर का फोर्स हाथ बांधे खड़ा रहा
मंगलवार की दोपहर 12 बजे खनेता के 4 मतदान केन्द्रों के बीच बाइक सवार युवक 3 फायर करके भाग गए। इससे वोट डालने खड़े लोगों में भगदड़ मच गई और लोग जान बचाने के लिए पोलिंग बूथ और आस-पास के घरों में जा घुसे। बाद में लोग बोले- यहां बीएसएफ क्यों नहीं लगाई। गोली चलाने वालों को पकड़ा ही नहीं...ये तो टेसू जैसे खड़े रहे।

जंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार

