अनदेखी:कराहल में तस्कर सक्रिय, अवैध रूप से जड़ी- बूिटयां भेजी जा रहीं जिले से बाहर, अफसरों को पता ही नहीं

कराहल
खुले मैदान में बोरों में भरकर जड़ी बूटियों का किया अवैध भंडारण।
  • जंगल में शंखपुष्पी, अर्जुनछाल, कुरेठा छाल, चीड़ गोंद सहित अन्य बूटियां पाई जाती हैं

(कृष्णकांत पिपरोनिया) वनविभाग की उदासीनता के चलते जड़ीबूटी तस्कर बेखौफ होकर जंगल से जड़ी बूटियां निकालकर जिला के बाहर दूसरे प्रांतों में महंगे दामों पर बेच रहे हैं। इससे न सिर्फ जंगलों से जड़ी बूटियां खत्म हो रहीं हैं बल्कि वनविभाग को राजस्व का नुकसान भी हो रहा है। खास बात तो यह है कि वनविभाग के अधिकारियों को विकासखंड क्षेत्र में किए जा रहे व्यापार में टैक्स वसूलने की फुर्सत ही नहीं मिली। हालांकि अधिकारियों के द्वारा शिकायत मिलने पर कार्रवाई किए जाने की बात कही है।

कराहल के जंगलों में बड़ी मात्रा में जड़ी बूटियां पाई जाती हैं। इसमें शंखपुष्पी, नागरमोथ, आंवला, बहेरा, अर्जुनछाल, चीड़ गोंद, गुग्गल आदि और कई दुर्लभ जड़ी बूटियां पाई जाती हैं। इन जड़ी बूटियों को सस्ती दरों पर खरीदत कर तस्करों के द्वारा जिले के बाहर दूसरे राज्यों और शहरों में पांच गुना दामों बेच रहे हैं। इन जड़ी बूटियों को रात के अंधेरे में लोडिंग वाहनों और ट्रकों के अंदर लोड करते हुए दूसरे राज्यों और शहरों में बड़ी मात्रा में बेचा जा रहा है, लेकिन विभाग के द्वारा इन ट्रकों की आज तक जांच नहीं कराई गई। सालों से चल रहे जड़ीबूटियों के इस खेल के चलते जंगल के अंदर भी जड़ी बूटियों की मात्रा में कमी आई है। बिना जांच जंगल से हो रही जड़ी बूटियों की तस्करी से वनविभाग के गार्डों की गश्त तक पर सवाल उठ रहे हैं। उधर वनविभाग को भी जड़ीबूटियों का टैक्स नहीं मिलने से अबतक लाखों रुपए के राजस्व का चूना लग चुका है।

अभ्यारण से हो रही चीड़ और गोंद की चोरी: कराहल क्षेत्र में तैयार किए गए कूनो राष्ट्रीय अभ्यारण में बिना अनुमति किसी को भी प्रवेश नहीं दिया जाता है। इसी जंगल में सबसे ज्यादा मात्रा में चीड़ की गोंद की पाई जाती है। स्थानीय लोगों का कहना है कि तस्करों केे द्वारा आदिवासियों के माध्यम से कूनो सेंचुरी के अंदर आए दिन चीड़ की गोंद धडल्ले से तस्करी कराकर कम दामों में खरीद लेते हैं और दूसरे शहरों में आसानी बेच दिया जाता है। लेकिन अधिकारियों को इसकी भनक तक नहीं लग पा रही है।

जगह-जगह बने गोदाम आजतक कार्रवाई नहीं हुई: कराहल कस्बे में अधिकतर तस्करों के द्वारा शासकीय भूमि पर कब्जा करते हुए खुले गोदाम बना लिए गए हैं। जहां इन जड़ीबूटियों का अवैध भंडारण किया जा रहा है। अवैध भंडारण की शिकायत होने के बाद भी वनविभाग के अधिकारी आजतक इन गोदामों पर अवैध भंडारण के लिए कार्रवाई करने के लिए नहीं पहुंच सके।

कराहल के जंगलों में सबसे जयादा शंखपुष्पी पाई जाती है

  • कराहल के जंगलों में सबसे ज्यादा शंखपुष्पी नाम की जड़ीबूटी मिलती है। इस जड़ीबूटी को व्यापारियों के द्वारा बिना टैक्स दिए 10 रुपए किलो के हिसाब से खरीदा जा रहा है। जिसे 50 से 60 रुपए प्रतिकिलो की दर से दूसरे शहरों में बेचा जा रहा है।
  • यह बूटी बताया जाता है कि इस बूटी को स्प्रे और सेंट बनाने के काम में लिया जाता है। इसके अलावा नागरमोथा, अर्जुनछाल, कुरेठा छाल, चीड़ गोंद, कमरकस, कालू गोट आदि राष्ट्रीय यकृत घोषित जड़ी बूटियों का धड़ल्ले से व्यापार हो रहा है। इसके अलावा प्रदेश का एक मात्र गुग्गल जंगल भी व्यापारियों के द्वारा उजाड़ दिया गया है।

जंगल से जड़ी बूटियों की तस्करी की जानकारी नहीं
^जंगल से जड़ी बूटियों की तस्करी हो रही है, इसकी जानकारी हमें नहीं है और न ही आज तक इस तरह की कोई शिकायत हमारे पास अब तक आई है। व्यापारियों को जड़ीबूटी बेचने पर उसका टैक्स वनविभाग को दिया जाता है। यदि किसी भी व्यापारी ने टैक्स नहीं भरा है और उसकी शिकायत मिलती है तो हम निश्चित ही उस पर कार्रवाई करेंगे।
एसके शर्मा, एसडीओ, सामान्य वनमंडल कराहल

