पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मदद:समाजसेवियों ने गरीब और मजदूरों को बांटी दैनिक उपयोग की सामग्री, मनाएंगे त्योहार

बड़ौदा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मप्र राज्य कर्मचारी संघ और महात्मा गांधी सेवाश्रम के द्वारा बड़ौदा और ललितपुरा में जागरूकता कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। इस दौरान गरीबों और चिह्नित परिवारों को दैनिक उपयोग की वस्तुओं का वितरण किया गया। साथ ही इस बार मप्र राज्य कर्मचारी संघ के द्वारा मजदूर परिवारों के बीच दीपावली का त्योहार मनाए जाने और उन्हें दीपावली के अवसर पर उपहार भेंट करने का निर्णय भी संगठन के द्वारा लिया गया।

मप्र राज्य कर्मचारी संघ के जिलाध्यक्ष बीपी शर्मा ने शासकीय माध्यमिक विद्यालय ललितपुरा और बड़ौदा में मंगलवार को जागरूकता कार्यक्रम कोरोना से बचने का एक मात्र उपाय है साफ-सफाई रखें और मास्क पहनने के साथ-साथ सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करते रहें। इसके साथ ही घरों के आसपास साफ-सफाई रखने से अन्य बीमारियां भी नहीं फैलेंगीं।

इस दौरान चिन्हित परिवारों को महात्मा गांधी सेवाश्रम के माध्यम से पांच लीटर पानी की केन, 15 लीटर की बाल्टी, मग्गा, पांच साबुन, तेल, कंघा इत्यादि भेंट किए गए। इसके बाद संगठन के द्वारा चंद्रसागर तालाब पर भगवान शंकर की पूजा अर्चना कराएगी। इस मौके पर तहसील अध्यक्ष दिनेश कुमार गौतम, महबूब खान, महात्मा गांधी सेवाश्रम के बबलू बैरवा, सचिव कल्याण सिंह मीणा, सहसचिव संजीव यादव, धनजीत जाटव, मुकेश बैरागी, अविनाश कुशवाह आदि लोग मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें