समर्थन मूल्य पर बाजरा की खरीद:किसानों से सोसाइटी ले रही 20 रुपए क्विंटल तुलाई चार्ज

मुरैना4 घंटे पहले
समर्थन मूल्य पर बाजरा की खरीद में किसानों से तौल के नाम पर 20 रुपए क्विंटल का शुल्क लिए जाने का मामला प्रकाश में आया है।

वेयर हाउस नंबर 2 पर जो सोसाइटी खरीद कर रही है, उनके तुलावटी किसानों से तौल के अनुपात में अवैध वसूली कर रहे हैं। शिकायत अफसरों तक पहुंची है, लेकिन उपायुक्त सहकारिता कार्रवाई से दूर हैं। शहर के दत्तपुरा क्षेत्र में वेयर हाउस नंबर-2 पर सहकारी समिति चैना, भैंसरोली, निटहरा, पिड़ावली व शिवलालपुरा का खरीद केन्द्र बनाया गया है। पांच खरीद केन्द्रों पर सोसाइटियां समर्थन मूल्य पर किसानों का बाजरा खरीद रही हैं।

सोमवार को चैना से आए किसानों ने शिकायत की कि बाजरा की तौल करने के बाद तुलावटियों ने उनसे 20 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल के रेट से पैसा वसूल किया है वह चैना सोसाइटी पर 40 क्विंटल बाजरा बेचकर आए हैं। तौल कर रहे हम्मालों ने उनसे 800 रुपए ले लिए। लालौर के रहने वाले किसान रामभरोसी यादव ने कुल 250 क्विंटल बाजरा बेचा है। उनसे तौल के नाम पर 5000 रुपए लिए गए। चैना के बनवारी सिंह यादव ने 20 क्विंटल बाजरा तुलवाने पर 400 रुपए का भुगतान सोसाइटी के तुलावटियों को किया। अमृतलाल यादव नामक किसान से भी 400 रुपए वसूल किए गए हैं।

सड़क पर ट्रैफिक जाम
दत्तपुरा के वेयर हाउस पर पांच सोसाइटियों द्वारा बाजरा की खरीद किए जाने के कारण सुबह 10 बजे से शाम 6 बजे तक दत्तपुरा वेयर हाउस रोड पर बाजरा से लदे ट्रैक्टर-ट्रालियों से जाम लगा रहा, लेकिन ट्रैफिक पुलिस मौके पर पहुंचकर जाम खुलवाने नहीं पहुंची। इससे इस रूट से निकलने वाले लोगों को परेशानी हुई।

