कार्रवाई:सब इंजीनियर, तीन पटवारी, तीन सचिव निलंबित; काम में लापरवाही पर कलेक्टर ने की कार्रवाई

मुरैनाएक घंटा पहले
केंंद्र व राज्य शासन द्वारा संचालित योजनाओं के क्रियान्वयन में लापरवाही बरत रहे एक सब इंजीनियर, 3 पटवारी व 3 पंचायत सचिवों को कलेक्टर अनुराग वर्मा ने बुधवार को तत्काल प्रभाव से निलंबित कर दिया। 80 फीसदी से कम फीडिंग वाले पटवारियों को नोटिस दिए जाएंगे।

बुधवार को अंबाह जनपद पंचायत में राजस्व व पंचायत विभाग के अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों की बैठक में कलेक्टर अनुराग वर्मा ने कहा कि जिले में 75 प्रतिशत पटवारियों के पद भरे हुए हैं, बहुत कम ऐसे पटवारी हैं, जिन पर एक से अधिक हल्के हैं फिर भी सीएम एवं पीएम योजनाओं के क्रियान्वयन में पटवारी में रूचि नहीं ले रहे हैं। अंबाह में में अभी योजनाओं की फीडिंग का काम 78 प्रतिशत हुआ है। यह स्थिति ठीक नहीं है।

कलेक्टर ने समीक्षा में पाया कि हल्का गूंज में काली चरण, अहरौली में सोनू गुप्ता तथा किर्रायच में पूरन सखवार पटवारी ने संतोषजनक काम नहीं किया है, उन्होंने तीनों पटवारियों को निलंबित करने के निर्देश दिए। वहीं चांदपुरा, तुतवास, गूंज के सचिव व तीनों पंचायतों के जीआरएस का 15-15 दिवस का वेतन काटकर राजसात करने के निर्देश जनपद सीईओ को दिए। उधर उपयंत्री शरत मित्तल को भी तत्काल प्रभाव से निलंबित किया है।

