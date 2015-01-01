पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोनाकाल में संकट:शुगर, हार्ट और बीपी की दवाई 10% तक महंगी, मरीज परेशान

मुरैनाएक घंटा पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • एक तरफ लोगों की आमदनी कम हुई है वहीं अस्थमा की दवाई भी 30% से ज्यादा महंगी हुईं

कोरानाकाल में शुगर, हार्ट, ब्लड प्रेशर (बीपी) को मेंटेन करने से लेकर ऐसिडिटी की दवाई 10 फीसदी तक महंगी हो गई है तो अस्थमा की दवाई में 30 फीसदी तक का इजाफा हुआ है। डॉक्‍टरों ने भी अपनी फीस बढ़ा दी है। डॉक्टरों ने 20 फीसदी तक फीसदी बढ़ा दी है।

जो डॉक्टर 200 रुपए फीस ले रहे थे उन्होंने 250 रुपए कर दिए हैं तो 300 लेने वालों ने 400 कर दिए हैं। कोरोनाकाल में लोगों की आमदनी कम हो गई है वहीं दवाइयों के महंगा होने और डॉक्टरों की फीस बढ़ने से लोगों को दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

कोरोना काल में बीमार लोगों के चेकअप के लिए डॉक्टर्स ने फीस बढ़ाने के साथ मरीजों से दूरियां बढ़ाई हैं और समय भी कम दे रहे हैं। होम्योपैथी की तरह ऐलोपैथी के डॉक्टर चेकअप के दौरान मरीज से उसके लक्षण पूछकर पर्चे पर दवाइयां लिख रहे हैं। कोविड-19 से पहले डॉक्टर, मरीज को अपने पास बैठाकर या टेबल पर लिटाकर उसकी बीमारी का परीक्षण अपने ज्ञान-अनुभव के आधार पर या उपकरणों की सहायता से करता था जो अब बंद कर दिया गया है।

मरीजों के लिए समस्या यह भी है कि वह मुरैना में तो डायग्नोस कराते हैं उन रिपोर्टस को ग्वालियर व आगरा के डॉक्टर मान्य नहीं करते। रैफर होने के बाद बड़े मेडिकल सेंटर पर पहुंचने के बाद नए डॉक्टर नए तरीके से मर्ज का डायग्नोस कराते हैं। इससे मरीजों का खर्च भी कोरोनाकाल में बढ़ा है।

वहीं सर्जन डाॅ. राकेश माहेश्वरी बताते हैं कि ऑपरेशन में 40 फीसदी की कमी आ गई है।

फायदा उठा रहीं कंपनियां
सेवानिवृत्त सीएमएचओ डाॅ. एचएस दंडौतिया का कहना है कि कोरोनाकाल में जीवनरक्षक दवाइयों की मांग बढ़ी तो कंपनियों ने दाम बढ़ा दिए। लोगों की मजबूरी का फायदा उठाया गया है।

कुछ दवाओं के दाम 10% बढ़े
कोरोनाकाल में कुछ दवाइयों के दाम 10 तक फीसदी तक बढ़े हैं। वहीं कुछ दवाइयां 20 फीसदी से भी महंगी हुई है।
विजय गुप्ता, अध्यक्ष जिला केमिस्ट एसोसिएशन

दवाओं के दामों में कितना अंतर आया
दवाइयां पहले अब कितने रेट बढ़े
ग्लाईकोमेट जीपी 0.5 48.37 रु. 53 रु. 11.19%
ईकोस्प्रिन एवी 75 45.60 रु. 50 रु. 09.97%
एसीलॉक 10 टेबलेट 39 रु. 42.70 रु. 9.48%
इंसुलिन 1 वायल 141 रु. 155 रु. 9.92%
टेल्मी सरटन 40.50 रु. 44 रु. 8.64%
एरोकार्ट रोटा कैप 35 रु. 47 रु. 34.28%

(नोट: यह दवाएं शुगर, कोलस्ट्रॉल, पेट में गैस, अस्थमा और बीपी मेंटेन करने करने अन्य मर्ज की दवाएं हैं, जो बाजार में संचालित मेडिकल स्टोर्स पर बढ़े हुए दामों पर मिल रही हैं)

