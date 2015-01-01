पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पीएम किसान योजना:लापरवाही पर सुहास, कोट सिरथरा, बूढ़ी सिरथरा के पटवारी सस्पेंड

मुरैना2 घंटे पहले
  • योजना के तहत 75 फीसदी से कम फीडिंग पर कलेक्टर ने कार्रवाई

पीएम किसान योजना में कैलारस तहसील में मात्र 61 प्रतिशत फीडिंग का काम हुआ है। इस पर नाराजगी जाहिर करते हुए कलेक्टर अनुराग वर्मा ने सुहास हल्के के पटवारी दीपक गर्ग, कोट सिरथरा के केके मुदगल और बूढ़ी सिरथरा के बलराम को निलंबित कर दिया है। उन्होंने निलंबित पटवारियों से कहा है कि इस प्रोजेक्ट पर बेहतर काम करोगे तभी दोबारा बहाल हो सकेगे। साथ ही उन्होंने अन्य पटवारियों को भी नसीहत दी कि अगर 75% से प्रोग्रेस हुई तो उसे भी यही सजा मिलेगी।

यहां बता दें कि कलेक्टर शुक्रवार को कैलारस व सबलगढ़ क्षेत्र में सभी विभागों के अधिकारियों के साथ जमीनी कर्मचारियों के साथ बैठक लेने पहुंचे थे। कैलारस में उन्होंने पीएम किसान योजना में जो पटवारी 75 प्रतिशत से कम फीडिंग करेंगे और निलंबित किया जाएगा और 80 प्रतिशत तक फीडिंग करेंगे और नोटिस जारी किया जाएगा। साथ ही निलंबित तीनों पटवारियों को आगाह किया कि अगर एक सप्ताह में बेहतर काम किया तो बहाली होगी और वर्तमान से बेहतर प्रोग्रेस नहीं हुई तो विभागीय टीम बनाकर सेवा से बाहर कर दिया जाएगा।

