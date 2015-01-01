पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कॉलेज एडमिशन:12 दिसंबर तक कॉलेज में जमा कराना होगी टीसी माइग्रेशन, नहीं तो निरस्त होगा एडमिशन

मुरैनाएक घंटा पहले
प्रवेश प्रक्रिया के लिए शुक्रवार को गर्ल्स कॉलेज आई छात्राएं।
  • अतिरिक्त चरण की मैरिट जारी, खाली सीटों पर 10 नवंबर तक कॉलेज पहुंचकर ले सकेंगे एडमिशन

एडमिशन प्रक्रिया पूरी हाेने के बाद 18 नवंबर से काॅलेजाें में दस्तावेज जमा करना जरूरी हाेगा। काेराेना संक्रमण के कारण काॅलेजाें में एडमिशन प्रक्रिया ऑनलाइन हुई है। इसके अलावा स्टूडेंट्स खाली सीटाें पर 10 नवंबर तक सीधे काॅलेज पहुंचकर एडमिशन ले सकेंगे। उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने रजिस्ट्रेशन के बाद सीधे मैरिट जारी कर ऑनलाइन फीस जमा कर एडमिशन की प्रक्रिया पूरी की। काॅलेज पहुंचकर दस्तावेज जमा करने की प्रक्रिया अभी तक नहीं हुई है। संक्रमण की स्थिति सामान्य हाेने के बाद और एडमिशन की प्रक्रिया काे पूरा करने के लिए अब 18 नवंबर से 12 दिसंबर तक काॅलेज पहुंचकर टीसी, माइग्रेशन जमा करना जरूरी हाेगा। निर्धारित समय में एडमिशन के दस्तावेज जमा नहीं करने की स्थिति में एडमिशन निरस्त माना जाएगा।

अंतिम चरण में प्रक्रिया: गर्ल्स कॉलेज की प्रिंसिपल रीता मदान ने बताया काॅलेजाें में खाली बची सीटाें पर एडमिशन प्रक्रिया अंतिम चरण में है। रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाने वाले स्टूडेंट्स सीधे एडमिशन की प्रक्रिया में शामिल हाे सकेंगे। 18 नवंबर से काॅलेजाें में दस्तावेज जमा करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू हाेगी। काेरोना से सुरक्षा का ध्यान रखते हुए प्रक्रिया की जाएगी। वहीं गुरुवार काे उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने काॅलेज लेवल काउंसिलिंग (सीएलसी) के अतिरिक्त और अंतिम चरण की मेरिट जारी कर दी है। अब स्टूडेंट्स पाेर्टल पर काॅलेजाें में उपलब्ध खाली सीट की जानकारी के अनुसार सुबह 11 से शाम 4 बजे तक चार काॅलेजाें में सीधे पहुंचकर एडमिशन की प्रक्रिया पूरी कर सकेंगे। सीट उपलब्ध हाेने पर फीस भरकर सीधे एडमिशन की प्रक्रिया पूरी कर सकेंगे। काॅलेज हर दिन अपनी खाली बची सीट संख्या अपडेट करेंगे।

यह भी रखें ध्यान
काॅलेजाें में 18 नवंबर से 12 दिसंबर तक टीसी, माइग्रेशन का वेरिफिकेशन करवाना जरूरी हाेगा। निर्धारित समय पर ऑरीजनल दस्तावेज जमा नहीं किए तो एडमिशन स्वत: निरस्त माना जाएगा। कक्षा के आर्ट, काॅमर्स, साइंस में विषय समूह का चयन और उसी काॅलेज में सीट खाली हाेने विषय परिवर्तन भी कर सकेंगे।

छात्रों की मांग 30 तक इनीसिएट की जाए प्रमोट के लिए लिंक
गर्ल्स कॉलेज में एडमिशन लेने आई छात्राओं ने दैनिक भास्कर को बताया कि उच्च शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा प्रमोट (अगली कक्षा में प्रवेश) के लिए 10 नवंबर तक लिंक इनीसिएट की है। जबकि त्यौहार का समय होने के कारण 13 नंवबर से कॉलेज बंद हो जाएगा तथा छात्राएं भी घरेलू कामकाज में व्यस्त रहेंगी। ऐसे में 10 नवंबर तक लिंक जारी रहने से कई छात्र प्रवेश से वंचित रह जाएंगे। इसलिए प्रमोट के लिए लिंक की अवधि 30 नवंबर तक बढ़ानी चाहिए।

दस्तावेज जमा करना जरूरी
एडमिशन प्रक्रिया पूरी हाेने के बाद 18 नवंबर से काॅलेजाें में दस्तावेज जमा करना जरूरी हाेगा। काेराेना संक्रमण के कारण काॅलेजाें में एडमिशन प्रक्रिया ऑनलाइन हुई है। इसके अलावा स्टूडेंट्स खाली सीटाें पर 10 नवंबर तक सीधे काॅलेज पहुंचकर एडमिशन ले सकेंगे।
रीता मदान, प्राचार्य गर्ल्स कॉलेज

