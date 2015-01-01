पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मदद:अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाल अधिकार दिवस पर बच्चों को सिखाए आत्मरक्षा के गुर

मुरैना4 घंटे पहले
एकजुटता को बढ़ावा देना दुनियाभर में बच्चों के बीच जागरुकता और बच्चों के कल्याण के लिए काम करना चाइल्ड लाइन की प्राथमिकता है। अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाल अधिकार दिवस सबसे पहले सन 1954 को मनाया गया था। इस दिन बाल अधिकारों को अपनाया गया था। हम सभी को बच्चों के अधिकारों की वकालत करने उन्हें बढ़ावा देने के लिए प्रेरित करना चाहिए। बच्चे हमारा भविष्य हैं। अगर बच्चे अपने अधिकारों से वंचित रह जाएंगे तो एक बेहतर दुनिया का निर्माण कैसे होगा।

यह बात चाइल्ड लाइन टीम द्वारा दोस्ती सप्ताह के तहत आयोजित कार्यक्रम में शनिवार को काउंसलर सुमन सिंह कह रहीं थीं। कार्यक्रम के प्रारंभ में संदीप सैंगर ने कि किशोरी बालिकाओं के साथ किए गए संवाद में बताया कि बच्चों के खान-पान पर विशेष ध्यान देना चाहिए।

हरे पत्तेदार सब्जियों का उपयोग अनिवार्य रुप से प्रतिदिन करना चाहिए। इसके लिए प्रत्येक घर में पोषण वाटिका लगाना आवश्यक है। आयरन फोलिक एसिड की गोली का सेवन गर्भवती व किशोरी बालिकाओं को अवश्य करना चाहिए, जो कि आपको खून की कमी से बचाएगा।

इसके पश्चात किशोरी बालिकाओं और किशोरों को आत्मरक्षा के गुण सिखाए गए और उन्हें बताया कि कभी कोई परेशानी या मुसीबत बताकर नहीं आती। आप सभी को अपने आप को आत्मरक्षा का हुनर सिखाना चाहिए। कार्यक्रम मे करीब 70 किशोर-किशोरी बालिकाओं ने इस हुनर को सीखा।

कार्यक्रम के अंत में बताया गया कि चाइल्ड लाइन बच्चों की सुरक्षा के लिए काम करी है। अगर किसी को कोई भी बच्चा परेशान या मुसीबत में दिखे तो इसकी सूचना 1098 पर दी जा सकती है। इस अवसर पर नितिन शिवहरे, संजय सिंह, शायरा खान सहित 100 से अधिक बच्चे, महिला, पुरुष उपस्थित थे।

