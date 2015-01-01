पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तकनीकी पेच:आसन नदी पर पुल बनाने 3 बार बढ़ाई टेंडर की तारीख, निर्माण कार्य नहीं हो पा रहा शुरू

मुरैना3 घंटे पहले
  • आसन बैराज तभी भरा जाएगा जब धमकन-जौरा के बीच पुल बनाकर तैयार हो जाएगा
  • अभी जिन किसानों की जमीन बैराज के लिए अधिग्रहित की गई है उनको 40 करोड़ का मुआवजा भी नहीं मिला

आसन नदी पर धमकन व जौरा के बीच पक्का पुल बनाने के टेंडर की डेट जल संसाधन विभाग 3 बार बढ़ा चुका है। कारण है कि 26 करोड़ की प्रशासकीय स्वीकृति के लिए वित्त विभाग से अभी तक स्वीकृति नहीं मिल सकी है। पुल नहीं बनने से आसन बैराज में बारिश का पानी भरने का काम भी शुरू नहीं हो पा रहा है।

आसन नदी पर धमकन व जौरा के बीच पुल बनाने के लिए जल संसाधन विभाग ने 26 कराेड़ का टेंडर नवंबर में लगा दिया है। लेकिन उसकी तारीख 3 बार बढ़ा दिए जाने से ठेकेदार टेंडर डालने में रुचि नहीं ले रहे हैं। कारण है कि टेंडर के लिए वित्त विभाग से 26 करोड़ की प्रशासकीय मंजूरी शासन से मिलना है वह काम आठ महीने से लटका है।

हालांकि आसन नदी पर पक्का पुल बनाने की घोषणा मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान विधानसभा उपचुनाव में कर चुके हैं लेकिन उसके बाद भी उनकी सरकार बजट स्वीकृति में देरी कर रही है। उल्लेखनीय है कि आसन नदी पर 500 मीटर लंबा, 9 मीटर चौड़ा व 13 मीटर ऊंचा पुल बनाया जाना प्रस्तावित है।

विस्थापन के लिए चाहिए 38 कराेड़ रुपए
: 38 करोड़ रुपए की राशि बैराज से विस्थापित किसानों को जमीन का मुआवजा देने व पुराहथरिया गांव के 83 परिवारों को मुरैना में शिफ्ट करने के लिए चाहिए। चूंकि आसन बैराज की पूर्व स्वीकृति 112 करोड़ रुपए की जारी हुई थी इसलिए पुल का नया प्रस्ताव शामिल किए जाने के बाद यह प्रोजेक्ट अब 178 करोड़ रुपए का हो गया है।

किसानाें काे न मुआवजा मिला न विस्थापन हुआ
आसन बैराज के निर्माण में आसन नदी किनारे बसे 13 गांव के किसानों की 523 हेक्टेयर जमीन गई है। अधिग्रहित जमीन का 40 करोड़ रुपए का मुआवजा किसानों को बैराज बनने तक नहीं मिल सका है। जमीन चली जाने से किसान खेती से भी गए और पैसा न मिलने के कारण दूसरे स्थान पर खेती के लिए नई जमीन नहीं खरीद पा रहे हैं। अभी तक किसानों को जमीनों के एवज में 45 करोड रुपए का मुआवजा दिया जा चुका है। बैराज बनाने के लिए कुल 640 हेक्टेयर जमीन का उपयोग किया गया है जिसमें सरकारी जमीन भी शामिल है।

पानी की जरूरत इसलिए
कोतवाल व पिलुआ डैम को भरा रखा जाना समय की जरूरत है क्योंकि उसके पानी का आरक्षण प्रशासन ने कई प्रयोजनों के लिए किया है। 50 साल से डैम का पानी गोहद व भिंड जिले की सिंचाई के लिए आरक्षित चल रहा है। उसके बाद मुरैना ब्लॉक के 22 गांवों की जलापूर्ति के लिए जिला जल उपयोगिता समिति ने 2014 में कोतवाल डैम के पानी का आरक्षण उस प्रयोजन के लिए भी कर दिया है। बानमोर की पेयजल योजना के लिए भी कोतवाल व पिलुआ डैम का पानी प्रदाय किया जा रहा है।

बानमोर क्षेत्र के जेके टायर प्लांट से लेकर उद्यानिकी विभाग के प्रोजेक्ट के लिए भी आसन नदी के पानी को उपयोग में लिया जा रहा है। एक साथ पांच प्रोजेक्ट के लिए पानी के उपभोग के कारण कोतवाल व पिलुआ डैम को 12 महीने भरा रखने पर काम चल रहा है।

जून में भी नहीं भरा गया बैराज में आसन से पानी
15 जून से 15 अगस्त 2020 तक होने वाली बारिश का पानी आसन नदी में आया लेकिन पुल न बनने के कारण उसे बैराज में नहीं भरा जा सका। कमोवेश यही स्थिति इस साल भी बनी हुई है। पुल बनाने का काम शुरू नहीं हुआ तो आसन बैराज में बारिश का पानी आगामी बारिश में भी नहीं भरा जा सकेगा।

