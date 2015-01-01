पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:बाइक सवार युवक को बस ने कुचला, मौके पर मौत के बाद ग्रामीणों ने किया चक्काजाम

मुरैना4 घंटे पहले
  • अंबाह-मुरैना रोड पर एक घंटे तक थमे रहे वाहनों के पहिए, पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर ग्रामीणों को समझाया,
  • बस चालक के खिलाफ एफआईआर होने के बाद ही ग्रामीणों ने जाम खोला

डीजल लेकर गांव जा रहे बरेह के किसान श्यामसुंदर तोमर को बुधवार की सुबह 9.30 बजे वीडियोकोच बस ने कुचल दिया। जिससे उसकी मौके पर मौत हो गई। दुर्घटना में दूसरा युवक घायल हो गया। हादसे के बाद गुस्साई भीड़ बस को लेकर बरेह जा पहुंची और चक्का जाम कर दिया। बस ड्राइवर के खिलाफ एफआईआर होने के बाद लोगों ने सड़क मार्ग पर ट्रैफिक बहाल किया।

जानकारी के मुताबिक बरेह के रहने वाले श्यामसुंदर(42) पुत्र जगदीश प्रसाद तोमर बुधवार की सुबह 9.30 बजे अंबाह से डीजल लेकर अपने गांव जा रहे थे। घटनास्थल करन फिलिंग सेंटर के पास अंबाह से मुरैना की ओर जा रही वीडियोकोच बस क्रमांक यूपी 81 बीटी 3275 के ड्राइवर ने वाहन को तेजी व लापरवाही से चलाते हुए आगे जा रही बाइक को टक्कर मार दी जिससे बाइक पर सवार श्यामसुंदर तोमर का सिर बस के टायर से कुचल गया और उन्होंने मौके पर ही दम तोड़ दिया।

बाइक सवार दूसरा युवक जुगराज सिंह दुर्घटना के बाद उछलकर नाले में जा गिरा जिससे उसे चोट आई है। हादसे की सूचना पाकर घटनास्थल के पास खड़े लोग वहां जमा हो गए और कुछ देर बाद उसी स्थान पर बरेह के लोग भी आ गए। गुस्साए लोगों ने वीडियोकोच बस को अपने कब्जे में लिया और उसे बरेह ले जाकर सड़क पर तिरछा खड़ा कर दिया। इससे अंबाह-मुरैना मार्ग पर जाम लग गया। एक घंटे के जाम के बाद पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और एफआईआर करने की बात से ग्रामीणों को संतुष्ट किया तब पुलिस बरेह से आरोपी बस को जब्त कर थाने ले जा सकी।

पंप के लिए डीजल ले जा रहा था श्यामसुंंदर
सरसों के पलेवा के लिए श्याम सुंदर तोमर खेतों में पंप से पानी दे रहा है। पंप चलाने के लिए वह बुधवार की सुबह वह डीजल लेने बरेह से अंबाह आया था। खेत पर परिवार के लोग श्याम का इंतजार कर रहे थे तभी सूचना पहुंची कि एक्सीडेंट में श्याम की जान चली गई। इससे गांव में कोहराम मच गया।

