शिविर:पटवारियों से किसान बोले- सम्मान निधि के रुपए नहीं आए, नामांतरण ही करा दो

विजयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मंगलवार को तहसील स्तर पर पटवारियों ने सुनी ग्रामीणों की समस्याएं

तहसील स्तर पर किसानों की समस्याओं के निराकरण के लिए मंगलवार को पंचायत सभागार में शिकायत निवारण शिविर का आयोजन किया गया। इस दौरान करीब विजयपुर क्षेत्र के 50 से अधिक पटवारी मौजूद रहे। शिविर में अगरा, गसवानी, हीरापुरा, झुंडपुरा, विजयपुर क्षेत्र के किसान समस्याओं के निराकरण के लिए पहुंचे। शिविर में सबसे ज्यादा नामांतरण, खसरा-खतौनी और किसान सम्मान निधि के आवेदन आए। इस दौरान कई किसानों ने बीमा राशि खाते में न पहुंचने की शिकायत भी दर्ज कराई।

जिनका मौके पर ही निराकरण कराने का प्रयास कराया गया। शिविर के दौरान पटवारियों से किसानों ने कहा कि सम्मान निधि के रुपए तो आए नहीं हमारा नामांतरण और अन्य काम ही करवा दो। शिविर के दौरान तहसीलदार धर्मेंद्र चौहान, नायब तहसीलदार रेखा कुशवाह, आरआई और क्षेत्र के पटवारियों ने किसानों की समस्याओं को सुनकर उनका निराकरण कराया।

