4 निकायों के आरक्षण में तकनीकी भूल:शासन ने कहा महिलाओं का आरक्षण 50 प्रतिशत से कम न हो, दोबारा हुआ आरक्षण

मुरैनाएक घंटा पहले
नगरीय निकाय चुनावों में महिलाओं को 50 प्रतिशत आरक्षण दिया जाना है लेकिन मुरैना जिले में पोरसा, अंबाह, कैलारस व झुंडपुरा नगर पंचायत में महिलाओं को 50 प्रतिशत से कम वार्ड आरक्षित कर दिए गए। इस पर शासन ने गंभीर आपत्ति जताते हुए कहा कि महिला आरक्षण किसी भी सूरत में 50 प्रतिशत से कम नहीं होना चाहिए।

यदि 15 वार्ड वाले निकाय में 7.5-7.5 प्रतिशत के अनुपात से आरक्षण करना है तो 8 सीट महिलाओं व 7 सीट पुरुषों के लिए आरक्षित कर दी जाएं। शासन की मंशा के अनुरूप मुरैना जिले की पोरसा, अंबाह, कैलारस व झुंडपुरा निकायों में मंगलवार को दोबारा से वार्डों के आरक्षण की प्रक्रिया नए सिरे से संपन्न कराई गई।

एक नजर में जानिए क्या हुई थी चूक
मुरैना की पोरसा निकाय में 15 वार्ड हैं। इनमें से 7.5-7.5 के मान से वार्ड आरक्षित होने चाहिए थे लेकिन ऐसा संभव नहीं हो सका। इसलिए यहां 7 वार्ड महिलाओं के लिए तथा 8 वार्ड पुरुषों के लिए आरक्षित कर दिए गए। ठीक इसी प्रकार की विसंगति अंबाह, कैलारस व झुंडपुरा में हुई। इसलिए आज आरक्षण प्रक्रिया को नए सिरे से कर 15-15 वार्डों वाली पोरसा, कैलारस व झुंडपुरा में 8 वार्ड महिलाओं व 7 वार्ड पुरुषों के लिए आरक्षित किए गए।

एक नजर में जानिए 4 निकायों में वार्ड आरक्षण की स्थिति

किस निकाय में किस कैटेगरी में हुई थी गड़बड़ी: नगरपालिका पोरसा में अनुसूचित जाति वर्ग, अंबाह में ओबीसी कैटेगरी तथा कैलारस व झुंडपुरा में अजा वर्ग की कैटेगरी में वार्डों के आरक्षण में संशोधन किया गया है। इसके बाद अब पोरसा, झुंडपुरा व कैलारस में महिलाओं को 50 प्रतिशत से अधिक तथा 18 सीट वाली नपा अंबाह में 50-50 प्रतिशत वार्ड महिलाओं-पुरुषों के लिए आरक्षित किए गए।

