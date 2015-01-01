पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेवा:अलग रह रहे पति-पत्नी की लोक अदालत ने सुलह कराई, पौधे भेंटकर घर भेजा

मुरैना3 घंटे पहले
  • सबलगढ़ कोर्ट में शनिवार को आयोजित नेशनल लोक अदालत में 163 मामलों में 39.74 लाख रुपए का राजस्व मिला

शादी के एक साल बाद मतभेद के चलते अलग हुए पति-पत्नी की सुलह शनिवार को लोकअदालत में कराई गई। द्वितीय अपर जिला न्यायाधीश सुनील कुमार भदौरिया ने सुलह करने वाले दो जोड़ों को पौधे भेंटकर उन्हें घर के लिए रवाना किया।

नेशनल लोक अदालत में शनिवार को पंकज पुत्र रामसिंह आर्य 28 वार्ड 1 सबलगढ़ विरुद्ध पिंकी पुत्री सुनहरी खटीक 21 साल शिवपुरा शमशाबाद के सुलह प्रकरणों की सुनवाई हुई। तो पति पंकज व पत्नी पिंकी ने अपनी-अपनी गल्ती मानते हुए अदालत की समझाईश पर एक-दूसर के साथ रहने का वचन दिया।

इस आधार पर अदालत ने दोनों पक्षों के विवाद को समाप्त करते हुए पंकज-पिंकी को एक पौधा भेंट किया और शुभकामनाएं देकर उन्हें घर के लिए रवाना किया। इसी प्रकार दूसरा पारिवारिक विवाद प्रीतम सिंह पुत्र सामंत लाल जाटव 29 साल निवासी भिलसैंया का पुरा कैलारस व लक्ष्मी पुत्री चंदौली 25 साल बालाकापुरा मानपुर पहाड़गढ़ के बीच चल रहा था।

पत्नी की शिकायत थी कि पति उससे ठीक से बर्ताव नहीं करते। वकील अतुल रावत व एसएस यादव की समझाईश के बाद अदालत ने पति-पत्नी को समझाकर सुलह कराई और उन्हें पौधा देकर अच्छा जीवन व्यतीत करने की शुभकामनाएं दीं। इस अवसर पर न्यायाधीश राकेश कुमार गोयल, नेहा बंसल,प्रीतम बंसल, राखी सिकरवार व शुभा रिछारिया दीक्षित प्रमुख रूप से उपस्थित रहीं।

163 प्रकरणों में 39.74 लाख का राजस्व मिला
लोक अदालत में बैंकों के 45 प्रकरण में 20 लाख 48 हजार रुपए बिजली कंपनी के 32 प्रकरण में 6 लाख 7405 रुपए, नगरपालिका के 24 प्रकरणों में 30240 रुपए, चेक बाउंस के एक मामले में 40 हजार रुपए, मोटर दुर्घटना दावा के 3 प्रकरणों में 1 लाख 73 हजार रुपए की वसूली की गई। वन विभाग ने सभी प्रकरणों में समझाैता बतौर एक- एक पौधा प्रदान किया।

