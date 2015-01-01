पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

14 साल की नाबालिग की शादी रुकवाई:पुलिस माता-पिता को समझाने थाने ले गई, गुस्साया दूल्हा मंडप से दुल्हन की छोटी बहन काे उठा ले गया

मुरैना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • पोरसा के परदूपुरा का मामला| अपहृत बालिका बरामद, आरोपी दूल्हा फरार, मध्यस्थ महिला गिरफ्तार, दोनों पर अपहरण का केस दर्ज, नाबालिग दुल्हन को वन स्टॉप सेंटर भेजा

14 साल की किशाेरी से शादी करने के लिए पोरसा के परदूपुरा में बारात लेकर पहुंचे दूल्हे के अरमानों पर तब पानी फिर गया जब महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग की टीम ने पुलिस के साथ मौके पर पहुंचकर यह शादी रुकवा दी। बालिका वधु, उसके परिजन को लेकर टीम जब थाने पहुंची तो गुस्साया दूल्हा अपनी होने वाली नाबालिग दुल्हन की 11 साल की छोटी बहन काे ही अपहरण कर ले गया। हालांकि पोरसा पुलिस ने अपहृत लड़की काे बरामद कर लिया है और आरोपी दूल्हा, उसके साथ आई मध्यस्थ महिला के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है। आरोपी महिला काे गिरफ्तार भी कर लिया है जबकि दूल्हा फरार है।

जानकारी के अनुसार विजयपुर निवासी विनोद सखवार (22) पुत्र रामअवतार सखवार का ब्याह पोरसा के परदूपुरा निवासी एसएस सखवार व रेखा सखवार की बेटी से तय हुआ। गुरुवार को विनोद बारात लेकर परदूपुरा पहुंचा। इसी दौरान महिला बाल विकास विभाग की टीम को पता चला कि जिस लड़की की शादी हो रही है वह मात्र 14 वर्ष की है। इस पर महिला बाल विकास विभाग की सीडीपीओ कृष्णा निगम, सुपरवाइजर व चाइल्ड हेल्पलाइन के नितिन शिवहरे, संजय सिंह मौके पर पहुंच गए। अफसरों ने तत्काल लड़की के माता-पिता को समझाइश देकर कहा कि वह लिखित में दें कि बच्ची के बालिग होने तक शादी नहीं करेंगे। इस पर उसके माता-पिता ना-नुकुर करने लगे तो अफसर नाबालिग लड़की, उसके माता-पिता को थाने ले गए।

शादी रुकने से बौखलाया दूल्हा, दुल्हन की छोटी बहन काे उठा ले गया
परदूपुरा में शादी रुकने के बाद अफसर नाबालिग दुल्हन के साथ उसके माता-पिता को समझाइश देने पोरसा थाने ले गए। इधर दरवाजे पर बारात सहित मौजूद दूल्हा विनोद सखवार ने इसे अपनी बेइज्जती समझा और शादी तय कराने वाली मध्यस्थ महिला शकुंतला सखवार निवासी गुमानियांपुरा निवासी महुआ के साथ मिलकर मंडप से नाबालिग दुल्हन की 11 साल की छोटी बहन का अपहरण कर ले गया। जब पोरसा पुलिस को इसकी सूचना लगी तो पुलिस ने तत्काल चारों ओर घेराबंदी कर दबिश दी और बिचौलिया महिला शकुंतला सखवार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया जबकि आरोपी दूल्हा विनोद सखवार फरार हो गया। महिला औ दूल्हा दोनों के विरुद्ध अपहरण का केस दर्ज कर लिया है। अपहृत लड़की को बरामद कर लिया है।

नाबालिग दुल्हन की मांग में भरा मिला सिंदूर
पोरसा पुलिस के सहयोग से बालिका वधु के माता-पिता व रिश्तेदारों को समझाया कि बाल विवाह कानून अपराध है इसलिए बेटी के वयस्क होने के बाद ही उसकी शादी की जाए। कुछ तो यह बात मान गए लेकिन बालिका वधु की मांग में सिंदूर नजर आया। उस हाल में टीम बालिका वधु को अपने साथ लेकर पोरसा थाने पहुंची और वहां से बेटी को मेडिकल चेकअप के लिए जिला अस्पताल लाया गया। यहां बाल कल्याण समिति के समक्ष पेश कर वन स्टॉप सेंटर भेजा गया है।

