बेखौफ माफिया:टीम ने रेत माफिया पर की कार्रवाई, लेकिन एक घंटे बाद ही बड़ोखर पर एकत्रित हो गए रेत के ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली

मुरैना2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कार्रवाई के बाद चंबल रेत भरे ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली को वन चौकी ले जाता हथियार बंद जवान।
  • लोगों की जान नजरंदाज कर बड़ोखर क्षेत्र में गली-कूचों में ट्रैक्टरों को अंधी रफ्तार में भगाते रहे रेत माफिया
  • कड़ी घेराबंदी के बाद भी एक घंटे तक छकाया, तब पकड़ में आए अवैध रेत परिवहन में लगे 3 ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली, 2 ड्राइवर गिरफ्तार

लंबे समय बाद वन विभाग व पुलिस ने संयुक्त रूप से रेत माफिया के खिलाफ शुक्रवार को कार्रवाई करते हुए 3 ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली सहित 2 ड्राइवरों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। लेकिन माफिया इतना बेखौफ है कि कड़ी घेराबंदी के बाद भी आरोपी ड्राइवर बड़ोखर क्षेत्र के गली-कूचों में एक घंटे तक अंधी रफ्तार में रेत के वाहनों को दौड़ाते रहे। जब 3 वाहनो सहित 2 लोगों को पकड़ लिया गया, इसके बाद ही इसी इलाके में फिर से रेत के वाहन एकत्रित हो गए। पकड़े गए ड्राइवरों को जेल भेजकर वाहनों को राजसात करने की कार्रवाई वन विभाग द्वारा की जा रही है।

जानकारी के अनुसार शुक्रवार को सुबह 8 बजे वन विभाग की टीम फोर्स से साथ रेत कारोबारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने निकली। भ्रमण के दौरान ओवरब्रिज पर चंबल रेत से भरा ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली सामने से आता दिखाई दिया। लेकिन पुलिस की टीम को देख ड्राइवर ने तत्काल तेज रफ्तार में ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली घुमाकर बड़ोखर की ओर भागा। इस पुलिस टीम को देख एक ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली सुभाष नगर की गलियों में होता भागने लगा। वन विभाग की टीम रेत से भरे दोनों ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों का पीछा करती रही। जैसे ही यह दोनों ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॅाली नंदे का पुरा रोड पर पहुंचे तो दोनों से घिर गए। भारी पुलिस फोर्स को देख ड्राइवरों ने भागने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन मुस्तैद पुलिस जवानों ने दोनों ड्राइवरों को पकड़ लिया। जिन्होंने पूछताछ में अपने नाम राहुल पुत्र रामेश्वर तोमर निवासी महुखेरा, अशोक पुत्र संतोषी गुर्जर निवासी कुल्हाड़ा बताए हैं।

वहीं फ्लाई ओवर का शुभारंभ होने के बाद रेत कारोबारियों ने फ्लाई ओवर के नीचे स्थित पार्किंग की जगह को अपना नया अड्‌डा बना लिया है। यहां चंबल रेत से भरे ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली सुबह 4 बजे से लाइन लगाकर खड़े होते हैं। इसके अलावा औद्योगिक एरिया की मेन सड़क पर दर्जनों चंबल रेत भरे ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों को खड़ा देख जा सकता है। सुबह टहलने के लिए आने वाले लोगों का कहना है कि रेत कारोबारी महिलाओं को देखकर तेज आवाज में अश्लील गाने बजाते हैं तथा विरोध करने पर मारपीट करने पर आमदा हो जाते हैं। राजनैतिक सरंक्षण होने के कारण वन विभाग व पुलिस की टीम नेशनल हाइवे पर खड़े होने वाले रेत से भरे ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई नहीं करती।

डीजल खत्म होने के कारण पकड़ा गया ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली
वन विभाग की एक टीम कार्रवाई के लिए जौरा रोड पर पहुंच। जहां मुरैना गांव के पास सड़क किनारे खाली ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली दिखाई दिया। लेकिन वन विभाग की टीम को देखकर टैक्टर का चालक मौके से भाग निकला। बताया गया है कि उक्त चालक चंबल रेत खाली करके सड़क किनारे इसलिए खड़ा था क्योंकि डीजल खत्म हो गया था। वन विभाग की टीम डीजल डालकर ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली को वन डिपो ले गई।

बड़ोखर क्षेत्र में एक घंटे बाद ही फिर शुरू हुआ रेत का कारोबार
वन विभाग की टीम पे बड़ोखर क्षेत्र में सुबह 8.30 से 9.30 बजे तक कार्रवाई की। कार्रवाई के दौरान चंबल रेत से भरे 25 से 30 ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली भाग गए। पकड़े गए ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों को वन विभाग की टीम देवरी रेंज की डिपो ले गई। लेकिन इसके एक घंटे बाद ही बड़ोखर क्षेत्र में चंबल रेत से भरे ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली सड़क पर फर्राटे भरते दिखाई दिए। जिससे साबित होता है कि पुलिस व वन विभाग की कार्रवाई का रेत माफिया को कोई भय नहीं है।

