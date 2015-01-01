पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अव्यवस्था:खरीद केंद्र पर ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली रखने का इंतजाम नहीं, वेयर हाउस रोड पर लगा रहा ट्रैफिक जाम

मुरैनाएक घंटा पहले
शुक्रवार काे वेयर हाउस से कृषि उपज मंडी तक लगा जाम।
  • सुबह 12.20 बजे तक बाजरा से भरे 97 ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियां ही वेयर हाउस के अंदर पहुंच सकी, जबकि इससे दुगनी संख्या में सड़क पर रखी रहीं

विगत सात दिन से जिले के 49 केंद्रों पर किसानों बाजरा समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदा जा रहा है। लेकिन शहर के कुछ केेंद्रों पर किसानों की संख्या बढ़ने के कारण ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों को रखने के लिए जगह नहीं है। ऐसे में बाजरा से भरे ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली मुख्य सड़क पर खड़े हो रहे हैं तथा जाम लगने से आमजन का आवागमन बाधित हो रहा है। इस संबंध में वेयर हाउस मैनेजर का कहना है कि वे ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों को व्यवस्थित रूप से खड़ा करने के लिए पुलिस की मदद ले रहे हैं।

यहां बता दें कि शहर के वेयर हाउस में किसानों का बाजरा समर्थन मूल्य खरीदने के लिए 6 केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। जहां सुबह 8 बजे से ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों का आने का सिलसिला शुरू होता है। शुक्रवार को यहां दोपहर 12.30 बजे तक बाजरा से भरे 97 ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली वेयर हाउस में प्रवेश कर चुके थे। लेकिन इसके बाद वेयर हाउस परिसर में ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली खड़ी करने के लिए जगह नहीं बची। यह देखकर चौकीदार ने मेन गेट लगा दिया। इस कारण वेयर हाउस से लेकर कृषि उपज मंडी तक ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों की लाइन लग गई और मेन सड़क पूरी तरह जाम हो गई। दोनों ओर से रास्ता बंद होने के कारण किसान वहां हंगामा करने लगे।

इसके बाद पुलिस की मदद लेकर स्थिति को नियंत्रित किया गया। वहीं समर्थन मूल्य पर बाजरा बेचने के लिए किसानों को भोपाल स्तर से एसएमएस भेजे जा रहे हैं। एसएमएस मिलने के बाद किसान 7 दिन के अंदर बाजरा बेच सकता है। लेकिन अभी तक जिले में 14698 किसानों को ही एमएमएस प्राप्त हुए हैं। जबकि बाजरा बेचने के लिए 28 हजार से अधिक किसानों ने पंजीयन कराया है। जिला आपूर्ति अधिकारी बीएस तोमर के मुताबिक इस बार बाजरा खरीदी का अनुमानित लक्ष्य 4 लाख 30 हजार क्विंटल रखा गया है। जबकि इसकी तुलना में अब तक 49 हजार 792 क्विंटल बाजरा की खरीद हुई है।

