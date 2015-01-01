पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रामलीला:तीन पंचायतें हुई, फिर भी भगवान राम वन गए

मुरैना2 दिन पहले
  • मुरैना गांव चल रही रामलीला स्थानीय कलाकारों ने दर्शकों का मन मोहा

मुरैना गांव में चल रही रामलीला में शनिवार की रात भरत मिलाप के बाद तीन पंचायतें हुई। जिसके तहत गुरु वशिष्ठ, भरत व भगवान राम ने अलग-पंचायत की। लेकिन भगवान राम नहीं माने और भरत को समझाइश देकर वन चले गए। तब भरत भगवान राम की चरण पादुकाएं अपने सिर पर धारण कर रामजी से विदा लेकर अयोध्या आये। जहां अयोध्या से बाहर नंदी गांव में सिंहासन पर श्रीराम की चरणपादुकाओं को पधराया। वशिष्ठ जी से उनकी पूजा करवाई। इसके बाद भरत जी ने वहीं पर्णकुटी बनवाई और उसी में रहने लगे। नित्य उन पादुकाओं की पूजा करते थे। इससे पहले भरत गुरुदेव वशिष्ठ, मंत्री व अयोध्यावासियों सहित वन में चित्रकूट पहुंचे। जहां श्रीराम व भरत का मिलन हुआ। इसके बाद श्राम जी को अयोध्या वापस ले जाने के लिए परस्पर तीन पंचायतें हुई। पहली भरत पंचायत में वशिष्ठ जी कहा कि सूर्यकुल के सूर्य श्री रामचंद्र जी धर्मधुरंधर हैं, वे स्वतंत्र हैं, भगवान हैं। वे सत्य प्रतिज्ञ हैं, श्री रामचन्द्र जी का अवतार इस जगत के कल्याण के लिए ही हुआ है। वे अपने गुरु, माता-पिता के वचनों के अनुसार ही चलते हैं। वशिष्ठ जी ने कहा कि मेरा मत यह है कि तुम और शत्रुघ्न दोनों भाई वन में रहें और श्रीराम, सीताजी व लक्ष्मण जी अयोध्या जाएं। भरत ने गुरुजी से कहा कि हे गुरुदेव आपकी आज्ञा शिरोधार्य है। तब राम ने कहा कि गुरुदेव इस पर और विचार करें। तब गुरुदेव ने भरत से कहा भरत संकोच छोड़कर अपने बड़े भाई राम से मन की बात कहो। तब भरत ने राम के शील स्वभाव की चर्चा की। इसके बाद जनक जी के साथ भी वशिष्ठ जी पंचायत हुई। परस्पर अपने-अपने विचार रखे। भरत की बात राम से व जनक जी से कही। तीसरी पंचायत में श्रीराम जी ने सबको समझाते हुए अयोध्या न जाने की बात कही। सबने यह बात मानली और भगवान राम वन चले गए।

