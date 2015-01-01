पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नगर निकाय चुनाव:मेयर पद के लिए टिकट की दावेदारी,भाजपा में 10 नामाें की चर्चा, कांग्रेस से पांच नाम आए सामने

मुरैना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • मेयर से लेकर नगर पालिका व नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष समेत वार्ड पार्षदों के चयन के लिए भाजपा के सर्वे पैनल 30 तक होगा तैयार

मेयर पद का टिकट पाने के लिए भाजपा में कांग्रेस के मुकाबले दाेगुने दावेदार हैं। भाजपा में 10 महिलाओं के नाम उनके पतियों की तरफ से चलाए जा रहे हैं तो कांग्रेस में अभी तक पांच दावेदार ही सामने आए हैं। बसपा की बात करें तो अभी तक इस दल की तरफ से एक ही नाम निकलकर आया है।

भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने जिला स्तर से अपना सर्वे शुरू करा दिया है। इसमें नगर निगम के मेयर से लेकर नगर पालिकाओं के अध्यक्ष व पार्षदों के लिए जीतने वाले कैंडीडेट की तलाश की जा रही है। पार्टी के सर्वेयर यह देख रहे हैं कि विधानसभा उपचुनाव में किस-किस दावेदार का क्या काम रहा है। वह चुनाव में चुपचाप बैठा रहा या कहीं उसने भितरघात तो नहीं की।

गुपचुप चल रहे सर्वे की रिपोर्ट 30 दिसंबर तक फायनल होने की संभावना बताई जा रही है। सर्वे में फिलहाल जिन नामों पर मंथन किया जा रहा है उनमें शीला-यशवंत वर्मा, अजीत जाटव, गुड़डी राकेश खटीक, मुकेश जाटव, पूर्व मंत्री मुंशीलाल की पुत्रवधु, दिलीप पिप्पल, हरिप्रसाद, भावना जालौन, बिट्‌टी खटीक, नरेश कारखुर व महावीर शाक्य की पत्नी के नाम उल्लेखित हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें