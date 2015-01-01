पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम:अमर शहीद बिस्मिल की पुण्यतिथि 19 को पुष्पतोपों के साथ निकलेगी मशाल यात्रा

कार्यक्रमों पर चर्चा करते कलेक्टर व अन्य।
  • कोविंड नियमों को ध्यान में रखते हुए सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम भी होंगे

अमर शहीद पंडित रामप्रसाद बिस्मिल की पुण्यतिथि 19 दिसंबर को जहां उन्हें श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित किए जाएंगे। वहीं 11 पुष्पतोपों की सलामी देकर उनके गृहगांव बरवाई तक एक मशाल जुलूस भी निकाला जाएगा। यह निर्णय कलेक्टर अनुराग वर्मा की अध्यक्षता में हुई बैठक में लिए गए। कलेक्टोरेट सभाकक्ष में हुई इस बैठक में अपर कलेक्टर, एसडीएम प्रतिनिधि, शिक्षा विभाग, पुरातत्व विभाग, डाइट, लॉयंस क्लब, जनपद सीईओ, समाजसेवी विशेन्द्र पाल सिंह जादौन सहित बिस्मिल प्रेमी मौजूद थे।

बैठक में कलेक्टर ने कहा कि 19 दिसंबर को सुबह शहीद मंदिर डाइट परिसर मुरैना में 7 से 7.30 बजे तक भवन पूजन एवं श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की जाएगी। जिसमें आधे घंटे का कार्यक्रम रखा जाए। इसके बाद रामप्रसाद बिस्मिल शहीद संग्रहालय की प्रतिमा पर जयहिंद मिशन के सीमित कार्यकर्ता जो राष्ट्रीय शहीद पैदल मशाल यात्रा के साथ हरी झण्डी दिखाकर रवाना किये जाएंगे, वे झंडा वंदन के बाद 11 पुष्पतोपों से शहीद को सलामी अर्पित करेंगे।

इसके बाद यात्रा बड़ोखर, खेरा, जींगनी होते हुये अंबाह से बरबाई पहुंचेगी। अमर शहीद पंडित बिस्मिल और उनके सहयोगी साथी ठाकुर रोशन सिंह, राजेन्द्र लहाड़ी, अशफाकउल्ला की भी पुण्यतिथि है। इस मौके पर अमर शहीद के पैतृक गांव बरबाई में राष्ट्रीय सद्भावना सम्मेलन एवं श्रद्धांजलि सभा का आयोजन होगा। इस अवसर पर क्रांतिकारी परिवार, स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सैनानी, शहीदों के परिवार की वीर नारियों का सम्मान किया जाएगा।

क्षेत्र के वरिष्ठ नागरिक जिन्होंने क्षेत्र में सामाजिक सद्भाव के लिये अपना अपूर्णनीय सहयोग दिया है, उन्हें भी सम्मानित किया जायेगा। कलेक्टर ने बताया कि कोविड को ध्यान में रखते हुये प्रतियोगिताएं सीमित आयोजित की जाएं एवं 18 दिसम्बर को चित्रकला एवं राष्ट्रगान एवं निबंध प्रतियोगिता जिलास्तर पर विद्यार्थियों से 500 शब्दों में होगी।

