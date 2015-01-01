पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:पुरासंपदा देखने वाले पर्यटक खाएंगे बाजरा की रोटी, छाछ-महेरी, झार के लड्‌डू

मुरैनाएक घंटा पहले
पर्यटन स्थलों के नजदीक रूरल स्टे होम्स सेंटर विकसित करने लोकल प्रोवाइडर को ट्रेनिंग देते अफसर।
  • मितावली, पढ़ावली, बटेश्वरा, शनीचरा में तैयार होंगे रूरल स्टे होम सेंटर, देशी खाने का भी आनंद लेंगे पर्यटक

चंबल में स्थित पुरासंपदा मितावली, पढ़ावली, बटेश्वरा व ऐंती स्थित शनि मंदिर देखने के लिए आने वाले पर्यटकों को लुभाने के लिए अब इन इलाकों में रूरल स्टे होम सेंटर तैयार किए जाएंगे। यहां पर्यटक न सिर्फ ग्रामीण संस्कृति व जीवनशैली को नजदीक से देखकर उनका लुत्फ उठाएंगे बल्कि इस क्षेत्र में प्रचलित पारंपरिक भोजन जैसे बाजरा की रोटी, छाछ-महेरी व झार के लड्‌डुओं का स्वाद भी चखेंगे।

मप्र पर्यटन बोर्ड ने इस संबंध में तैयारियां शुरू कर दी हैं और रागिनी संस्था के माध्यम से रूरल स्टे होम सेंटर तैयार करने प्रशिक्षण भी शुरू कर दिया है। मप्र राज्य पर्यटन बोर्ड मुरैना जिले के ऐतिहासिक स्थलों पर पर्यटन बोर्ड को विकसित करने के लिए गंभीर है। इसलिए मप्र पर्यटन बोर्ड सहित रागिनी संस्था की वेबसाइट पर भी रूल स्टे होम्स की जानकारी अपडेट रहेगी ताकि बाहर से आने वाले पर्यटक ऑनलाइन अपनी बुकिंग करा सकें और उन्हें भटकना न पड़े।

त्रेतायुगीन शनि मंदिर सहित 12वीं सदी के ऐतिहासिक स्थलों की धरती है मुरैना
मुरैना स्थित ऐंती, रिठौराकलां, मितावली, पढ़ावली, बटेश्वरा में त्रेतायुगीन शनि मंदिर से लेकर 9वीं, 11वीं व 12वीं सदी के चौसठ योगिनी मंदिर, शिव मंदिरों की श्रंखला सहित अनेक ऐतिहासिक स्थल मुरैना जिले में स्थित है। लेकिन अभी तक यहां बाहर से आने वाले पर्यटकों के लिए पर्याप्त सुविधाओं की कमी थी। देशी-विदेशी पर्यटकों को लुभाने व उन्हें अनुकूल माहौल देने के नजरिए से मप्र पर्यटन बोर्ड ने रागिनी संस्था के माध्यम से स्टे होम सुविधा उपलब्ध कराने तथा पर्यटकों को देहात में प्रचलित स्वादिष्ट व्यंजन परोसने के लिए यह पूरा प्रोग्राम तय किया है।

पहले चरण में ऐंती-रिठौरा, मितावली में बनेंगे 10 के करीब स्टे होम्स
योजना के पहले चरण में ऐंती व रिठौराकलां में रूरल स्टे होम्स सेंटर बनेंगे। इसके लिए 19 नवंबर से 22 नवंबर तक इन सर्विस प्रोवाइडर को ट्रेनिंग दी गई। ऐंती स्थित कस्तूरबा गांधी छात्रावास में रागिनी संस्था सहित पर्यटन बोर्ड के अफसरों ने ग्रामीणों को बताया कि वे देशी-विदेशी पर्यटकों को लुभाने के लिए क्या करें, क्या न करें। यहां बता दें कि इस पूरी बेल्ट में 20 से अधिक रूरल स्टे होम्स सेंटर तैयार कराए जाएंगे। इन स्टे होम सेंटर में पर्यटकों को ग्रामीण संस्कृति, सभ्यता से रू-ब-रू कराने के अलावा देहाती भोजन जैसे बाजरा की रोटी, छाछ-महेरी, थोपा, झार के लड्‌डू, सिंगाड़े की सब्जी, दही सोरवा, दाल आदि व्यंजन परोसे जाएंगे।

