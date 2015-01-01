पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अव्यवस्था:शहर की सड़क पर कहीं भी वाहन खड़े कर देने से लग रहा ट्रैफिक जाम, अधिकारी नहीं दे रहे ध्यान

मुरैना33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हाॅटल व चाय-नाश्ता दुकानाें के आगे इस तरह खड़ी रहती हैं बाइक।

शहर की ट्रेफिक व्यवस्था भगवान भरोसे चल रही है। शहर के चौराहों पर ट्रेफिक कर्मचारी तो नजर आते हैं, लेकिन यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वालों के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई न करने से वाहन चालक मनमानी पर उतारू हैं। इतना ही शहर की सड़कों पर वाहन चालक जहां मन चाहा वहीं वाहन खड़े कर रहे हैं। यह नजारा यातायात पुलिस भी मूक दर्शक बनकर देखती रहती है। ऑटो व ई-रिक्शा चालक सहित दुपहिया वाहन चालकों द्वारा कहीं भी वाहन खड़े करने से प्रमुख सड़कों पर जाम की स्थिति विकराल हो रही है।

यहां बता दें कि अस्पताल रोड पर मेडिकल एवं हलवाईयों के दुकानों के आगे हर समय दुपहिया वाहनों की कतार लगी रहती है, वहीं ऑटो व ई-रिक्शा चालक भी कहीं खड़े रहते हैं। इससे अस्पताल के सामने हर जाम के हालत बने रहते हैं। इसी प्रकार अंडरब्रिज के सामने लाइन से ऑटो चालक खड़े रहते हैं। जिससे रामनगर क्षेत्र के लोगों को बाजार आने में काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ती है। इसी तरह के हालात महामाया मंदिर रोड पर बनी हुई है। शाम के समय तो इस मार्ग पर पैदल चलना तो छोड़िए राहगीरों को पैदल चलना भी मुश्किल हो रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन का सुझाव- भारत और चीन हमारी वैक्सीन का प्रोडक्शन करें, गरीब देशों को फायदा होगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें