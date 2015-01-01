पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जखौना गांव की घटना:हत्या के आरोपी को पकड़ने गए दो पुलिसकर्मियों पर हमला, एक रैफर

मुरैना3 घंटे पहले
एससी- एसटी व हत्या के आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करके लौट रही पुलिस पार्टी पर ग्रामीणों ने हमला कर दिया। इस हमले में 2 आरक्षक जख्मी हो गए, जिनमें से एक को गंभीर हालत में ग्वालियर रैफर किया गया है। वहीं आरक्षकों को बचाने के लिए पहुंची पुलिस टीम के साथ पथराव में 4 ग्रामीण भी जख्मी हुए हैं, जिन्हें कस्टडी में लेकर थाने में रखा गया है।

जानकारी के अनुसार दिमनी थाना क्षेत्र के जखौना पंचायत के ग्राम बघपुरा में रहने वाले संदीप तोमर के ऊपर एससी-एसटी व हत्या का केस दर्ज था। इस आरोपी को गिरफ्तार करने के लिए दिमनी थाने की पुलिस पार्टी गांव में पहुंची। एक पार्टी ने आरोपी संदीप तोमर को गिरफ्तार कर जीप में बैठा लिया, जबकि दूसरी पार्टी में शामिल आरक्षक लोकेंद्र पुत्र रामभरोषी परमार तथा विक्रम पुत्र महेश सिंह परमार बाइक पर सवार थे।

आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी से क्षुब्ध ग्रामीणों ने बाइक सवार आरक्षक लोकेंद्र व विक्रम पर हमला कर दिया। इसकी सूचना मिलने पर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस टीम के ऊपर ग्रामीणों ने पथराव भी किया। दोनों तरफ के संघर्ष में 4 ग्रामीण भी जख्मी हो गए, जिन्हें पकड़कर दिमनी थाने में बैठाया। इधर आरक्षक लोकेंद्र सिंह के हाथ-मुंह व चेहरे पर लगी चोट को देखते हुए जिला अस्पताल से ग्वालियर रैफर किया गया है। दिमनी थाना पुलिस ने इस मामले में 8 नामजद आरोपियों के अलावा 20 से 25 अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है।

