सख्ती की तैयारी:बसों में अग्निशमन यंत्र और फर्स्ट एड बॉक्स करें अपडेट: आयुक्त

मुरैना4 घंटे पहले
  • वाहन चेकिंग के दौरान परिवहन विभाग के अफसर अब बसों के खिलाफ करेंगे चालानी कार्रवाई

यात्री बसों में फर्स्ट एड बॉक्स व अग्निशमन यंत्र अपडेट किए जाने का आदेश परिवहन आयुक्त ने जारी किया है। बस मालिकों से कहा गया है कि वह परमिट की शर्तों का पालन सुनिश्चित करें अन्यथा आकस्मिक चेकिंग के दौरान वाहनों की चालानी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

मुरैना से चार रूटों पर संचालित हो रहीं 200 से ज्यादा बसों में यात्रियों के उपचार के लिए फर्स्ट एड बॉक्स की सुविधा नहीं है। दो-चार बसों में प्राथमिक उपचार बॉक्स लगा भी है लेकिन उसमें चिकित्सा संबंधी कोई दवा, कॉटन व वेंडेज उपलब्ध नहीं है। परमिट की शर्ताें में अनिवार्य है कि बस मालिक को बस के अंदर व ड्राइवर सीट के पास प्राथमिक उपचार चिकित्सा का बॉक्स उपलब्ध रखना होगा। जिसमें 20 से अधिक यात्रियों की मरहम-पट्‌टी का सामान उपलब्ध हो।

कुछ सामान्य प्रकार की दवाईयों भी फर्स्ट एडबॉक्स में उपलब्ध होना जरूरी है। लेकिन शिकायत आ रही है कि 200 में से 150 बसों में फर्स्ट एड बॉक्स लगे ही नहीं हैं। प्राइवेट बसों में लगाए गए अग्निशमन यंत्र कुछ समय बाद खोलकर ऑफिसों पर रख दिए गए। कमोवेश यही स्थिति वीडियो कोच बसों की है। ऐसे में आपातकाल की स्थिति में यात्रियों को दी जाने वाली सुविधा उन्हें कैसे मिल पाएगी।

