विधानसभा चुनाव:वाहन अधिग्रहण शुरू, 3 तक बाहर जाना हो तो रद्द कर दें यात्रा

मुरैना5 घंटे पहले
यदि आपका घर से बाहर जाने का कोई कार्यक्रम तय है तो आप 31 अक्टूबर से 3 नवंबर के बीच कहीं जाने का प्राेग्राम नहीं बनाएं। क्योंकि चुनाव ड्यूूटी के लिए परिवहन विभाग ने यात्री वाहनों के अधिग्रहण की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है।

विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए परिवहन विभाग को 600 यात्री वाहनों का अधिग्रहण करना है। इसके लिए गुरुवार से वाहनों को निर्वाचन कार्य के लिए अपने कब्जे में लेने का काम शुरू हो रहा है। 30 अक्टूबर से लेकर 1 नवंबर तक पुलिस के लिए अभी 110 बस व प्रशासन के लिए 450 बसों का इंतजाम करना है।

क्षेत्रीय परिवहन अधिकारी अर्चना परिहार का कहना है कि शुक्रवार से बस, कार व जीपों के अधिग्रहण का काम गति पकड़ेगा इसलिए लोगों को सलाह दी जाती है कि बहुत जरूरी नहीं हो तो लोग 30 अक्टूबर से 3 नवंबर के बीच घर से बाहर जाने की यात्रा का कार्यक्रम रद्द कर दें। क्योंकि यात्री वाहन के अधिग्रहण की कार्रवाई के दौरान यात्रियोें को मौके पर ही उतार दिया जाएगा।

