मुरैना गांव में चल रहा रामलीला का मंचन:रामलीला में सीता हरण का दृश्य देखकर भावुक हुए दर्शक, आंखों से निकले आंसू

मुरैनाएक घंटा पहले
रामलीला में माता सीता का हरण करता रावण।

मुरैना गांव में चल रही रामलीला में मंगलवार की रात कलाकारों ने बहुत ही गंभीर एवं गहन तरीके से सीता हरण के दृश्य का मंचन किया। इस प्रस्तुती से वहां उपस्थित दर्शकों को भावुक कर दिया। बता दें कि रामलीला में भगवान राम का किरदार गालू स्वामी निभा रहे हैं, वहीं शेलू अवस्थी के हिस्से में सीता का किरदार आया है।

सीता हरण के दृश्य से पहले सूर्पणखा के नाक कान काटने की लीला दिखाई गई थी। जिसमें दिखाया गया कि भगवान श्रीराम पंचवटी पर रह रहे थे। वहां एक दिन घूमती हुई रावण की सगी बहिन सूर्पणखा रामजी के पास आई। क्योंकि रावण ने उसके पति विद्युज्जिहव को मरवा दिया था। इसी का बदला लेने के लिए यह बहुत सुंदर रूप बनाकर रामजी के पास आई। कहने लगी कि आप मुझसे विवाह कर लो। सीता जी की ओर संकेत करते हुए रामजी ने कहा कि हे सुंदरी मेरी पत्नी देखो मेरे साथ है। तुम मेरे छोटे भाई लक्ष्मण के पास जाओ। लक्ष्मण जी ने कहा कि हे सुंदरी मैं तो प्रभू श्री रामचन्द्र जी का सेवक हूं, पराधीन हूं।

पराधीन पुरुष के साथ सुख नहीं मिल सकता। तुम तो मेरे प्रभू के पास ही जाओ। वह पुनः रामजी के पास गई। रामजी ने पुनः लक्ष्मण जी के यहां भेज दिया और संकेत में लक्ष्मण जी को कहा कि अपने बाण से इसके नाक और कान काट देना। लक्ष्मण ने बाण चलाकर उसके नाक और कान काट डाले। इसके बाद सूर्पनखा रावण के पास पहुंची। अपने नाक कान कटने का कारण बताया। मारीच सोने का कपट मृग बनकर सीताजी के पास पहुंचा। सीता जी ने रामजी से उसे मारने को कहा। इसके बाद रावण साधु के वेश में सीता जी के पासा भिक्षा लेने आया। सीता जी ने लक्ष्मण रेखा पार की। रावण अपने रूप में आया और सीता जी का हरण करके लंका ले गया।

