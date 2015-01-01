पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:6 साल पहले बनाई पानी की टंकी, 200 घरों को आज तक नहीं हुई जल आपूर्ति

मुरैना2 घंटे पहले
रामपुर के बहेरी गांव की महिलाएं दूर-दराज से पानी भरकर लाती हुईं।
  • बोर फेल होने के कारण टंकी भरने की समस्या रही

माताबसैया क्षेत्र के दतहरा गांव की आबादी को नलों से पानी प्रदाय करने की योजना 6 साल से बंद है। कारण है नल-जल योजना के तहत जो बोर कराया गया था उसके फेल हो जाने के कारण टंकी में पानी भरने की समस्या पैदा हुई लेकिन तब से अब तक दूसरा बोर नहीं कराया जा सका। इस हाल में लोग सरकारी व निजी हैंडपंपों से पानी भरकर गुजारा कर रहे हैं।

दतहरा के लोगों का कहना है कि 6 साल पहले लोक स्वास्थ्य यांत्रिकी विभाग ने गांव में नल-जल योजना के तहत एक बोर कराया था और उसके पास ही पानी की टंकी का निर्माण भी कराया था। गांव के 150 से ज्यादा घरों में पाइप लाइन बिछाकर नल कनेक्शन दिए गए थे। लेकिन बोर फेल होने के कारण जब उससे पानी नहीं मिला और टंकी भरने की समस्या पैदा हो गई। इस हाल में कुछ लोगों ने गांव में बिछायी पाइप लाइन को उखाड़कर अपनी घरों में पहुंचा दिया।

नलों में लगाई गईं कॉक भी खोलकर रख लीं। बोर में पड़ी मोटर का भी अता-पता नहीं है। बीते 6 साल में गांव के 200 घरों की आबादी को सरकारी व निजी हैंडपंपों से पानी भरना पड़ रहा है। दतहरा के कुलदीप तोमर , राकेश तोमर, श्याम तोमर, लल्ला तोमर ने प्रशासन से शिकायत की है कि जब तक दतहरा वाटर प्रोजेक्ट पूरा नहीं होता तब तक नया बोर कराकर नल-जल योजना को चालू कराया जाए।

