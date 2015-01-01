पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भ्रष्टाचार:चार दिन से इंतजार कर रहे किसानों का बाजरा नहीं तौला, जिनका दो दिन बाद नंबर आना था, उनका पहले तौल दिया

मुरैना4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एसएमएस की वैलिडिटी खत्म होने से अब नई तारीख मिलेगी, किसान बोले- 25 हजार का लाभ होता, 10 हजार तो भाड़े में ही खर्च हो गए
  • कृषि मंडी परिसर में किसानों ने विपणन सहकारी संस्था पर लगाया व्यापारियों का बाजरा खरीदने का आरोप

समर्थन मूल्य पर बाजरा खरीदी में खरीद केंद्र प्रभारी व दलालों के बीच किसान फंसकर पछता रहे हैं। किसान चार-चार दिन से खरीद केंद्रों पर अपना बाजरा लेकर खड़े हैं लेकिन उनकी उपज नहीं तुल पा रही है। शनिवार को जब दैनिक भास्कर ने गल्ला मंडी स्थित विपणन सहकारी संस्था (लीड) पर पहुंचकर खरीदी का जायजा लिया तो व्यापक गड़बड़ियां मिलीं।

यहां जिन किसानों के बाजरा की 19 नवंबर को तौल होनी थी, वह खरीद केंद्र से दूर लाइन में लगे मिले। जबकि खरीद केंद्र के अंदर ऐसी कई ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियां खड़ी थीं, जिन्हें बाजरा तौलने के लिए 22 नवंबर की डेट दी गई है। ऐसे में किसानों का आरोप जायज है कि सोसाइटी संचालक किसानों के बजाय अपने जान-पहचान व सांठगांठ वाले लोगों का बाजरा तौल रहे हैं। किसानों ने खरीद केंद्र प्रभारी पर आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि बाबूजी यहां कई ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली ऐसी हैं जो 4-5 दिनों में हमारे सामने तीन-तीन बार बाजरा उतारकर गई हैं, लेकिन हमारा नंबर अब तक नहीं आ सका।

जिनकी वैलेडिटी खत्म, उन पर दोबारा आएंगे मैसेज
कलेक्टर अनुराग वर्मा ने राजस्व अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए हैं कि अब एसएमएस दोबारा आना शुरू होंगे। जो किसान पहले एसएमएस पर बाजरा नहीं बेच सके, या जिनके बिल जनरेट नहीं हो पाए है। उनके लिये दोबारा एसएमएस आयेंगे। एसएमएस आने पर कूपन के आधार पर खरीदी सरलता से की जा सकेगी।

इन 2 उदाहरण से समझिए कैसे सोसाइटी संचालकों ने की धोखाधड़ी
1. मानपुर निवासी किसान प्रह्लाद सिंह राठौर पर 18 बीघा जमीन है। उन्होंने 11 बीघा में बाजरा किया। प्रह्लाद ने समर्थन मूल्य पर बाजरा बेचने पंजीयन कराने के लिए छैरा सोसाइटी पर अपने दस्तावेज जमा किए लेकिन सोसाइटी संचालक ने यह पंजीयन किसी और के नाम कर दिया। किसान पर जब एसएमएस नहीं आया तो उसने पता किया तो उसके दस्तावेज पर किसी दूसरे व्यक्ति के नाम से रजिस्ट्रेशन कर दिया गया। पीड़ित ने तहसील में इस संबंध में आवेदन भी दिया है।

2. मानपुर के ही किसान भवानी शंकर शर्मा ने 6 बीघा तथा भौर सिंह गौड़ ने 8 बीघा में पैदा हुए बाजरा का रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने छैरा सोसाइटी पर दस्तावेज जमा किए। भवानी शंकर के बजाय किसी फर्जी किसान के नाम तथा भौरू सिंह का 8 में से 4 बीघा का रजिस्ट्रेशन कुम्हेरी में रहने वाले किसी व्यक्ति के नाम कर दिया गया। अब यह दोनों किसान अपना बाजरा बेचने के लिए भटक रहे हैं।

सोसाइटी से बाजरा का उठाव हो, तब मैं तौल करवाऊं
लीड संस्था पर मौजूद खरीद केंद्र प्रभारी त्यागी से जब भास्कर ने किसानों का बाजरा न तौलने की बात कही तो उसने कहा कि सोसाइटी पर जो बाजरा खरीदा गया है, उसका उठाव नहीं हुआ है, और बाजरा कहां खरीदकर रखूंगा। दूसरा जिन किसानों की वैलिडिटी खत्म हो गई है, उनकी कंप्यूटर में फीडिंग नहीं हो रही है, जब नए एसएमएस अपडेट होंगे तभी मैं खरीद सकूंगा।

एसएमएस की वैलिडिटी खत्म, सोसाइटी वाला कह रहा है-दोबारा मैसेज लेकर आओ
हासई मेवदा से आए किसान देशराज सिंह ने बताया कि 50 क्विंटल बाजरा लेकर 17 नवंबर को सोसाइटी पर आया हूं। 19 नवंबर को निर्धारित डेट पर बाजरा नहीं तौला गया। 2 दिन पहले खुद एसडीएम साहब ने खड़े होकर टोकन बंटवाए थे और कहा था सबकी तौल होगी। अब सोसाइटी संचालक कह रहा है कि आपके मैसेज की वैलिडिटी खत्म हो गई है, दोबारा से मैसेज लेकर आओ तभी कंप्यूटर में फीड होने पर बाजरा की तौल हो सकेगी।

साहब, 50 क्विंटल बाजरा पर 25 हजार मिलेंगे, 12 हजार तो भाड़े में खर्च हो जाएंगे
साहब! मेरा बाजरा तौलने के लिए सोसाइटी से 18 नवंबर की तारीख मिली थी। 2 हजार रुपए भाड़े में ट्रैक्टर में 50 क्विंटल बाजरा भरकर 17 नवंबर को आ गया। 21 नवंबर को भी मेरा बाजरा नहीं तौला गया है। रोज 500 रुपए के हिसाब से 4 हजार रुपए भाड़ा अतिरिक्त दे चुका हूं। अब एसएमएस की वैलिडिटी निकल गई। मुझसे कहा है कि जब दूसरी डेट मिलेगी तब दोबारा आना। मुझे दोबारा फिर 4-5 दिन के लिए भाड़े के लिए 6 हजार खर्च करने पड़ेंगे। सोसाइटी पर बाजरा बेचने में मुझे 50 क्विंटल पर 500 रुपए के हिसाब से 20 से 25 हजार का फायदा होता, इसमें से 10 से 12 हजार तो भाड़े में ही खर्च हो गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें