किसानों की व्यथा:वेयर हाउस में पानी भरा तो मंडी में भेजे खरीद केंद्र, गुस्साए किसानों ने कलेक्टर बंगले पर किया हंगामा

मुरैना33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रविवार काे हुई बारिश के बाद भीगे हुए बाजरा को सुखाते सोसाइटी के कर्मचारी।
  • समय पर खरीद न होने से 3 से 5 हजार रुपए देना पड़ रहा ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली का भाड़ा

शहर के वेयर हाउस में सहकारी समितियों ने तीन दिन से समर्थन मूल्य पर बाजरा की खरीद नहीं की। 14 नवंबर को दीपावली, 15 नवंबर को पड़वा तथा 16 को भाईदौज की वजह से खरीदी नहीं हो सकी। सोमवार को बारिश के कारण वेयर हाउस में बनाए गए खरीद केंद्रों पर व्यवस्थाएं बिगड़ गईं और आनन-फानन में एसडीएम ने मंगलवार से कृषि उपज मंडी में बाजरा खरीदी के निर्देश दिए थे लेकिन मंगलवार काे दोपहर 12 बजे तक 5 में से सिर्फ शिवलाल का पुरा की एक सोसायटी तौल कांटे और बारदाना लेकर मंडी में पहुंची। इधर वेयर हाउस पर ट्रैफिक जाम में फंसे किसानों ने हंगामा कर दिया। इससे नाराज करीब 20 से 30 किसान कलेक्टर बंगले पर पहुंच गए और हंगामा करने लगे। सूचना मिलने पर एसडीएम आरएस वाकना व तहसीलदार भरत कुमार मौके पर पहुंचे और किसानों को समझा-बुझकर मंडी और वेयर हाउस पहुंचाया।

दरअसल, समर्थन मूल्य पर बाजार बेचना किसानों के लिए सिरदर्द बन गया है। किसान तीन-तीन दिन से खरीद केंद्रों के बाहर लाइन में खड़े हैं। मैसेज आने के दो से तीन दिन बाद उन्हें टोकन मिल रहे हैं। टोकन मिलने के बाद भी दो-दो दिन तक इंतजार करना पड़ रहा है। ऐसे में किसानों को ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली का भाड़ा तीन से पांच हजार रुपए तक देना पड़ रहा है। ऊपर से खुले में रुकने के कारण सर्दी भी किसानाें काे सता रही है।

अंबाह-पोरसा में बाजरा खरीदने छह अतिरिक्त सोसाइटियां खोलीं
बाजरा खरीद केंद्रों पर किसानों को हो रही भीड़ को देखते हुए कलेक्टर अनुराग वर्मा ने अंबाह-पोरसा क्षेत्र में 6 सोसाइटियों को खरीदने के लिए चिन्हित किया है। इनमें अंबाह अनुभाग के अंर्तगत प्राथमिक कृषि साख सहकारी समिति बिरहरुआ, खड़ियाहार, उसेतपुर, सेवा सहकारी संस्था गोठ, विपणन सहकारी संस्था लीड पोरसा और विपणन सहकारी संस्था अंबाह शामिल हैं। जबकि 49 खरीदी केंद्र पहले से ही संचालित है। कलेक्टर ने कहा कि बाजरा की खरीदी की तिथि 21 नवंबर से 15 दिन और बढ़ा दी गई है।

वेयर हाउस से 5 में से 1 सोसायटी ही मंडी पहुंची, उसकी भी सूचना किसानों को नहीं दी
शहर के वेयर हाउस पर बाजरा खरीदने के लिए पांच खरीद केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। इनमें पिढ़ावली, निटहरा, चैना, शिवलालपुरा और भैंसरौली की सोसाइटियां शामिल हैं। सोमवार रात हुई बारिश के कारण वेयर हाउस में बनाए खरीद केंद्रों पर पानी भर गया। इसलिए सोमवार को किसानों का बाजरा नहीं खरीदा गया। इससे गुस्साए किसानों ने हंगामा किया तो एसडीएम मौके पर पहुंचे और उन्होंने सभी सोसाइटियों को मंगलवार से कृषि मंडी प्रांगण में तौल कांटे लगाकर खरीदी करने के निर्देश दिए लेकिन यह जानकारी किसानों को नहीं दी गई।

इससे मंगलवार को सैंकड़ों किसान बाजरा बेचने के लिए वेयर हाउस पहुंच गए और ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों की लाइन लगने से माधौपुरा की पुलिया से गर्ल्स स्कूल लोगों का आवागमन प्रभावित रहा। जब किसानों को कहा गया कि आपका बाजरा मंडी में खरीदा जाएगा। कुछ किसान मंडी में पहुंचे तो वहां सिर्फ एक सोसाइटी नजर आई। इससे गुस्साए किसानों ने हंगामा कर दिया।

सर्दी में 3 से 4 दिन का इंतजार, ऊपर से भाड़े के 4-4 हजार रुपए का खामियाजा
1. किशनपुर गांव से बाजरा बेचने आए किसान शिवनारायण जाटव ने बताया कि एसएमएस मिलने के बाद वे 15 नवंबर को वेयर हाउस पहुंचे। यहां 16 नवंबर को टोकन दिया गया। 18 नवंबर को बाजरा बेचने का नंबर आएगा। जबकि वे एक हजार रुपए प्रतिदिन के भाड़े पर ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॅली लेकर आए हैं।

2. चैना गांव से आए किसान प्रकाश शर्मा ने बताया कि बाजरा बेचने के लिए उसे 15 नवंबर को टोकन दिया गया। लेकिन बारिश होने के कारण देर रात तक खरीद नहीं हो सकी। वेयर हाउस में पानी भरने के कारण 16 नवंबर को भी खरीद नहीं हुई। मंगलवार को बाजरा बेचने के लिए मंडी पहुंचाया गया। जहां बताया कि प्रकाश का बाजरा 18 नवंबर को खरीदा जाएगा।

3. पढ़ावली गांव से आए रामआसरे शर्मा ने बताया कि मेरे पास 11 नवंबर को एसएमएस आया था। 20 नवंबर को बाजरा खरीदने की तिथि निर्धारित है। 17 नवंबर को मैं टोकन लेने के लिए वेयर हाउस पहुंचा। लेकिन जो टोकन दिया गया है उसमें बाजरा बेचने के लिए तिथि 19 नवंबर अंकित है।

