उपचुनाव:मतदान के दिन मजदूरों का संवैतनिक अवकाश घोषित

मुरैना3 घंटे पहले
श्रमायुक्त ने तीन नवम्बर को होने वाले उपचुनाव में कामगारों को संवैतनिक अवकाश प्रदान करने के निर्देश सभी नियोक्ताओं को जारी किए हैं। बताया गया है कि निर्वाचन के दौरान मतदान के दिन किसी भी कारोबार, व्यवसाय, औद्योगिक उपक्रम अथवा अन्य किसी भी स्थापना में कार्य करने वाले व्यक्ति को मतदान करने के लिए संवैतनिक अवकाश प्रदान करने का प्रावधान है। जिसके तहत दैनिक वेतन, आकस्मिक श्रमिक भी मतदान दिवस पर मजदूरी सहित अवकाश के हकदार होंगे।

