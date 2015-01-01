पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सत्संग:संसार जगमगाता बाजार, इसकी चकाचौंध में समय गवाना व्यर्थ: संत जयराम

मुरैना3 घंटे पहले
यह संसार एक जगमगाता बाजार है, अगर इसकी चकाचौंध में पड़ गए तो पूरा जीवन व्यर्थ हो जाएगा। इसलिए मोह माया त्यागकर प्रभु भजन में अपना समय बिताओ, यही इस जीवन की सबसे बड़ी पूंजी है। यह बात अंबाह बायपास पर आयोजित सत्संग में संत जयराम दास ने कही। संतश्री ने कहा कि प्राणी मोह-माया में फंसकर दूसरे जीव को दुख पहुंचाकर अपने लिए धन जोड़ता है लेकिन अंत में सब यहीं रखा रह जाता है। क्योंकि इंसान खाली हाथ ही संसार में आता है और खाली हाथ ही जाता है।

इसलिए कमाओ इतना कि पेट भर जाए, परिवार का पोषण हो इतना भी नहीं कि धनलिप्सा में गलत रास्तों पर चलना पड़े। पाप के भागीदार बनने के बाद मृत्यु उपरांत पापों का फल व्यक्ति को खुद भुगतना पड़ता है। यहां बता दें कि मूलत: सिकरोड़ी गांव के रहने वाले संत जयरामदास फौज में संतरी थे। जीवन पर्यंत देश सेवा की, इसके बाद सांसारिक मोह-माया त्यागकर अब जगह-जगह प्रवचन करते हैं।

