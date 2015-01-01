पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:डंपर की टक्कर से जीप सवार महिला की माैत, नौ घायल

नरवर4 घंटे पहले
अस्पताल में इलाज कराते घायल।
  • ग्वालियर से परिवार नरवर स्थित लोढ़ी माता मंदिर पर दर्शन कर लौट रहा था

सतनवाड़ा-नरवर रोड पर अमरपुर बरखेड़ी गांव के पास सामने से आ रहे खाली डंपर ने गामा गाड़ी में टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में एक महिला की मौत हो गई है, जबकि नौ लोग घायल हो गए हैं। कुछ घायलों को ग्वालियर और कुछ को जिला अस्पताल शिवपुरी रैफर किया गया है। हादसे के बाद चालक भाग गया। पुलिस ने चालक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर मामला विवेचना में ले लिया है।

ग्वालियर का एक परिवार लोढ़ी माता मंदिर के दर्शन करके गामा गाड़ी क्रमांक एमपी33 बीबी1358 से वापस घर जा रहा था। बुधवार दोपहर करीब 2.30 से 3 बजे के बीच अमरपुर बरखेड़ी गांव के पास सामने से आ रहे डंपर क्रमांक एमपी07 जीए1532 ने गामा गाड़ी में टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में महिला मिथिलेश (50) पत्नी कृष्ण गोपाल शर्मा निवासी मुरार ग्वालियर की मौत घटनास्थल पर ही हो गई है, जबकि परिवार के अमित शर्मा (22) पुत्र राजकुमार शर्मा, राजकुमार पुत्र बनवारी शर्मा, मंजू पत्नी बनवारी शर्मा, प्रियंका पत्नी सौरव शर्मा, शुभम पुत्र बनवारी शर्मा, उमा पत्नी राजकुमार शर्मा तथा गाड़ी चालक फिरोज पुत्र अलाउद्दीन सहित नौ लोग घायल हुए हैं।

घायलों को सामुदायिक अस्पताल नरवर लाकर भर्ती कराया। गंभीर घायलों को ग्वालियर और अन्य को शिवपुरी जिला अस्पताल रैफर कर दिया है। बताया जा रहा है कि हादसे के बाद डंपर चालक वापस सतनवाड़ा की तरफ भाग निकला। नरवर थाना पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

