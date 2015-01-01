पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:राजीनामा न करने पर दी जान से मारने की धमकी, घर पर पत्थर फेंकने के आरोप

नरवर2 घंटे पहले
अमोल पठा पुलिस चौकी अंतर्गत आने वाले ग्राम नंदपुर में राजीनामा न करने पर रात को घर पर पत्थर फेंके, राजीनामा नहीं करने पर घर से बाहर निकाल देने सहित जान से खत्म करने की धमकी देने के आरोप में एक पीड़ित परिवार ने पुलिस चौकी अमोलपठा पहुंचकर लगाए है। पुलिस ने सारे मामले की जांच कर कार्रवाई करने का आश्वासन दिया है।

जानकारी के अनुसार ग्राम नंदपुर में रहने वाले मुरारी झा ने बताया है कि 1 माह पहले गांव के ही दीपक पुत्र पुरुषोत्तम ने मेरी नाबालिग बेटी के साथ छेड़छाड़ कर दी थी। इसकी शिकायत अमोलपठा पुलिस से की। इस शिकायत के बाद आरोपी फरार है। आरोपी के परिजन राजीनामा को लेकर दबाव बना रहे है। मैंने राजीनामा करने से मना कर दिया तो आरोपियों ने दरमियानी रात मेरे घर पर उस समय हमला बोल दिया जब मैं धान की टोली लेकर घर आया था। तब उसके घर पर उसकी पत्नी गीता एवं बेटा आशु ही था आरोपियों ने उसके घर पर पत्थरों की बारिश की और कहा कि यदि राजीनामा नहीं किया तो तुम्हें गांव से निकाल देंगे नहीं तो जान से खत्म कर देंगे। मुरारी को इसकी सूचना सुबह लगी तो उसने इस घटना की जानकारी अमोलपठा पुलिस को दी। पुलिस ने सारे मामले की जांच कर प्रकरण विवेचना में ले लिया है। झा का कहना है कि आरोपी दबंग है, आए दिन जान से मारने की धमकी देता है इसलिए आरोपियों से मुझे जान का खतरा बना हुआ है।

