लापरवाही:तिलकनगर आवासीय स्कूल से रात में 10 बच्चे भागे, दोपहर में 5 मिले

ग्वालियर5 घंटे पहले
  • एक महीने पहले भी यहां से भाग चुके हैं बच्चे

शहर के तिलक नगर स्थित पागनवीसी आवासीय स्कूल से 10 बच्चे बुधवार की रात को भाग गए। सुबह जैसे जी स्कूल प्रबंधन को इसकी जानकारी मिली, आनन-फानन में बच्चों की तलाश शुरू कर दी गई। 5 बच्चे रेलवे स्टेशन पर मिल गए जबकि 5 बच्चों की तलाश जीआरपी और चाइल्ड लाइन की मदद से की जा रही है। इस मामले में स्कूल के वार्डन से भी जवाब मांगा गया है। इस आवासीय स्कूल में लॉकडाउन से पहले किसान और मजदूरों के ऐसे बच्चे रहते थे, जिनके परिवार आर्थिक रूप से समर्थ नहीं होते थे, लेकिन कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से इन बच्चों को इनके परिवार के पास भेज दिया। इसके बाद सड़क पर घूमते मिले बच्चों को यहां रखा जा रहा था। यहां अभी 15 बच्चे रह रहे हैं।

बुधवार की रात काे कर्मचारियों ने बच्चों को उनके सोने के कमरे में पहुंचा दिया था। सुबह जब बच्चों को नाश्ते के लिए बुलाया गया तो 10 बच्चे गायब थे। इसके बाद वार्डन सहित स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग के वरिष्ठ अफसरों को सूचना दी गई। अफसरों ने रेलवे स्टेशन पर बच्चों की तलाश शुरू करवाई, जहां दो बच्चे चाइल्ड लाइन के कार्यकर्ताओं को मिल गए, जबकि 3 बच्चे दोपहर में स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग के कर्मचारियों को मिल गए। 5 बच्चों की तलाश जीआरपी और चाइल्ड लाइन की मदद से की जा रही है। उल्लेखनीय है कि बच्चों की सुरक्षा के लिए स्कूल परिसर में सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगे हैं तथा चौकीदार भी तैनात रहता है। यह बच्चे खिड़की के रास्ते निकलकर गए थे।

स्कूल में रखे गए इन बच्चों को अन्य स्थान पर रखने के लिए स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारी महिला बाल विकास विभाग को कह चुके हैं लेकिन अभी इन बच्चों की व्यवस्था कहीं और नहीं हो पाई है। एक महीने पहले भी एक बच्चा आवासीय स्कूल से भाग गया था, बाद में वह मिल गया।

पापा की याद आ रही थी : स्टेशन पर मिले बच्चे का कहना है उसे पिता की याद आ रही थी और साथ में रह रहे एक दोस्त ने उसे साथ ले जाने और पिता से मिलवाने की बात कही थी, इसलिए वह चला गया था।

वार्डन से जवाब मांगा है
10 में से 5 बच्चे मिल गए हैं। अन्य बच्चों की तलाश की जा रही है। इसमें लापरवाही किसकी रही है उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई भी की जाएगी। वार्डन से इस मामले में जवाब भी मांगा गया है।
-संजीव शर्मा, समन्वयक, जिला शिक्षा केंद्र

