पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सुरक्षित बाजार:शहर के 10 बाजार, यहां होगी सबसे ज्यादा भीड़ चोर-लुटेरों पर निगाह रखेंगे 328 सीसीटीवी कैमरे

ग्वालियर36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
महाराज बाड़े पर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे।
  • पुलिस के साथ व्यापारियों ने भी लगाए बाजारों में कैमरे, कंट्रोल रूम से निगरानी

दीपावली नजदीक है। उससे पहले करवा चौथ, धनतेरस और कई शुभ मुहूर्त। यानि अब बाजारों में खरीदारों की भीड़ हर दिन बढ़ेगी। भीड़ बढ़ेगी तो चोर-लुटेरे भी सक्रिय होंगे। लेकिन इनसे डरने की जरूरत नहीं है, क्योंकि त्योहार पर आम लोग बेफिक्र होकर खरीदारी करें, इसके लिए पुलिस से लेकर व्यापारी खुद भी सीसीटीवी कैमरों से निगाह रख रहे हैं। शहर के 10 बाजार ऐसे हैं, जहां सबसे ज्यादा भीड़ होगी, इन बाजारों में लगे 328 सीसीटीवी कैमरे चोर-लुटेरों पर निगाह रखेंगे।

व्यापारियों ने मिलकर खुद भी हर जगह कंट्रोल रूम जैसी व्यवस्था बनाई है। सराफा बाजार, टोपी बाजार, नजरबाग मार्केट, सुभाष मार्केट और शहर के अन्य बाजार। व्यापारिक संगठनों ने कैमरों से निगरानी के लिए बाकायदा एक कमरे में बड़ी स्क्रीन भी लगवा रखी है, जिनसे पूरे बाजार पर निगाह रखी जा सके।

कहां कितने कैमरे लगे

निगरानी का असर... 24 घंटे में पकड़ी गईं दो महिला चोर

  • सीसीटीवी कैमरों से निगरानी का असर भी दिख रहा है। महाराज बाड़ा और मुरार के सदर बाजार में 24 घंटे में दो महिला चोरों को पुलिस ने पकड़ा है। महाराज बाड़ा स्थित सुभाष मार्केट में खरीदारी करने आईं तीन महिलाओं के पर्स एक घंटे में चोरी हो गए थे। कैमरों मदद से प्रीति पाल निवासी थाटीपुर को पकड़ा जा सका।
  • वहीं मुरार के सदर बाजार में एक सिपाही के पर्स से चोरी करने वाली चोर पूजा सिंह को भी सीसीटीवी कैमरे की मदद से पकड़ लिया गया।
  • 7 दिन में चोरी की 11 वारदात: बाजारों में खरीदारी करने गए लोगों के मोबाइल, पर्स चोरी होने की 11 घटनाएं 7 दिन में हुई हैं। इसमें दो मामलों में महिला चोरों को पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया है।

महिला चोर गैंग सक्रिय: बाजार में यह महिलाएं ग्राहक बनकर जाती हैं और मौका मिलते ही चोरी कर लेती हैं। इनके कपड़ों को देखकर कोई यह अंदाजा नहीं लगा सकता कि यह महिलाएं चोर हैं। इसलिए इनसे सावधान रहने की जरूरत है।

बाजारों में चोरी करने वालीं 27 महिला चोर लिस्टेड... पुलिस के आंकड़ों के मुताबिक बाजारों में मोबाइल, पर्स चोरी करने वाली 27 महिला चोर अलग-अलग थानों में लिस्टेड हैं। इन पर जेल से छूटते ही निगरानी रखना शुरू कर दी जाती है।

हर दुकान के बाहर भी कैमरे लगे हैं
आम लोगों की सुरक्षा के लिए पूरे बाजार में कैमरे लगवाएं हैं। हर दुकान के बाहर भी कैमरे लगे हैं। - राजेश मारवाड़ी, सचिव, सराफा बाजार

कंट्रोल रूम भी बनाया है
ग्राहकों की सुरक्षा भी हमारी जिम्मेदारी है। इसलिए सभी व्यापारियों ने मिलकर कैमरे लगवाए हैं। मार्केट में प्रवेश द्वार पर कैमरे लगे हैं। इसका कंट्रोल रूम मार्केट के ऊपर बना है।
- सुरेश बंसल, अध्यक्ष, नजरबाग मार्केट

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें