धोखाधड़ी का मामला:सहारा इंडिया के चेयरमैन और उनकी पत्नी सहित 11 पर एफआईआर, डॉक्टर के 15.77 लाख रुपए हड़पे

ग्वालियर41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • झांसी के जिला अस्पताल में पदस्थ डॉक्टर ने सात साल पहले किया था निवेश

सहारा इंडिया के चेयरमैन सुब्रत रॉय और उनकी पत्नी सहित 11 लोगों पर मुरार थाना पुलिस ने झांसी के एक डॉक्टर की शिकायत पर एफआईआर दर्ज की है। कंपनी ने डॉक्टर के 15.77 लाख रुपए हड़प लिए। डॉक्टर ने करीब सात साल पहले पैसा निवेश किया था, लेकिन समयावधि पूरी होने के बाद भी भुगतान नहीं किया गया।

टीआई मुरार अजय सिंह पवार ने बताया कि मूलत: मुरार स्थित हरिओम कॉलोनी के रहने वाले डॉ.राजीव सिंह भदौरिया (55) झांसी के जिला अस्पताल के हड्डी एवं जोड़ रोग विभाग में सीनियर कंसल्टेंट हैं।

2013 में उन्होंने सहारा इंडिया कंपनी के मुरार स्थित दफ्तर से 15 बांड खरीदे। यह बांड 7 नवंबर 2017 को मैच्योर हुए और उन्हें करीब 14 लाख रुपए का भुगतान कंपनी द्वारा किया जाना था। कंपनी ने उस समय एक साल के लिए फिर से निवेश करने के लिए कहा। उन्होंने एक साल के लिए फिर निवेश कर दिया।

7 नवंबर 2018 को उन्हें 15.77 लाख रुपए मिलना थे। जब वह कंपनी के मुरार स्थित दफ्तर गए तो उन्हें नया बाजार भेज दिया। नया बाजार जब गए तो यहां से भी पैसा देने के संबंध में कोई संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं मिला। परेशान होकर डॉ.भदौरिया ने उपभोक्ता फोरम में शिकायत की।

22 जुलाई 2019 को उपभोक्ता फोरम ने एक माह के भीतर भुगतान के निर्देश कंपनी प्रबंधन को दिए। लेकिन इसके बाद भी कंपनी के रीजनल मैनेजर उन्हें टालते रहे। डॉ.भदौरिया ने लखनऊ और भोपाल के भी कई चक्कर काटे, जब सुनवाई नहीं हुई तो करीब एक महीने पहले एसपी अमित सांघी से शिकायत की। एसपी ने जांच के आदेश मुरार पुलिस को दिए।

डॉक्टर बोले- भुगतान के लिए कहा कि 15% कमीशन दो

मैंने एक-एक पैसा जोड़कर सहारा इंडिया के बांड खरीदे। मेरे बेटे का दाखिला मेडिकल कॉलेज में हुआ है, मुझे 2018 में पैसे की आवश्यकता थी। लेकिन मुझे चक्कर कटवाए गए। मैं सहारा प्रमुख सुब्रत रॉय से भी मिला लेकिन मेरा पैसा नहीं मिला।

रीजनल मैनेजर और अन्य अधिकारी मुझसे 15 प्रतिशत कमीशन मांगते थे, बोलते थे कमीशन के बिना भुगतान नहीं मिलेगा। यहां तक कि उपभोक्ता फोरम का आदेश भी इन लोगों ने नहीं माना।
डॉ.राजीव सिंह भदौरिया

जांच के बाद कंपनी के इन लोगों पर हुई एफआईआर

इस मामले में धारा 420, 409 और मप्र निक्षेपकों के हितों का संरक्षण अधिनियम 2000 के तहत सहारा प्रमुख सुब्रत रॉय, उनकी पत्नी सपना रॉय, कंपनी के डायरेक्टर जायव्रतो रॉय, टेरेटरी हेड बीके श्रीवास्तव, जोनल मैनेजर भोपाल अनिल तिवारी, जोनल मैनेजर इंदौर देवेंद्र सक्सैना, रीजनल मैनेजर माधव सिंह, महेंद्र बुखारिया, सेक्टर मैनेजर ग्वालियर मनोज श्रीवास्तव, सेक्टर मैनेजर मुरार गोविंद दुबे, मैनेजर ओमप्रकाश श्रीवास्तव पर एफआईआर दर्ज की गई।

चिटफंडियों पर कार्रवाई के लिए मुख्यमंत्री ने दिए थे आदेश

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने चिटफंडी और निवेशकों का पैसा हड़पने वालों पर कार्रवाई के आदेश दिए थे। करीब एक महीने पहले शिवपुरी में भी सहारा प्रमुख पर एफआईआर दर्ज की गई थी।

