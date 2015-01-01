पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना संक्रमण का फिर शतक:884 सैंपल में ही 110 पॉजिटिव; तीन दिन में दूसरी बार 100 से ज्यादा मरीज मिलने से हड़कंप

ग्वालियर41 मिनट पहले
महिला का सैंपल लेता कर्मचारी।
  • मुरार की इंसीडेंट कमांडर भी कोरोना संक्रमित निकलीं

सर्दी बढ़ने के साथ ही अब कोरोना संक्रमण तेजी से बढ़ने लगा है। मंगलवार को 884 सैंपलों की जांच में 110 नए संक्रमित मरीज मिले। इनमें मुरार की इंसीडेंट कमांडर भी शामिल हैं। पिछले तीन दिन में दूसरी बार कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 100 से पार गई है। 7 नवंबर को 856 सैंपलों की जांच में 124 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिले थे।

जीआरएमसी की वायरोलॉजिकल लैब में मंगलवार को 52, जेएएच के एंटीजन किट टेस्ट में 5, जिला अस्पताल मुरार के एंटीजन टेस्ट में 35 और प्राइवेट लैब की जांच में 18 लोगों को कोरोना होने की पुष्टि हुई है। जिले में अबतक कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण 235 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है, जबकि 13 हजार 940 लोग संक्रमित मिल चुके हैं।

चुनाव ड्यूटी करने वाले दो शिक्षक निकले संक्रमित
महलगांव निवासी सरकारी स्कूल के शिक्षक और नया बाजार निवासी पॉलीटेक्निक कॉलेज के शिक्षक की चुनाव में ड्यूटी लगी थी जांच में दोनों संक्रमित निकले हैं। पॉलीटेक्निक कॉलेज के शिक्षक के साथ ही उनके घर के चार लोगों की रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव आई है। उधर जवाहर कॉलोनी निवासी युवक संक्रमित निकला है। इसके अलावा आंतरी में एक ही परिवार के चार सदस्य, कृषि विभाग से सेवानिवृत्त अधिकारी की पत्नी की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। केन्द्रीय जेल में बंद एक महिला और एक पुरुष कैदी भी संक्रमित निकले हैं। मुरार निवासी युवक को पथरी का ऑपरेशन कराना है।

डॉक्टर ने उससे जांच कराने के लिए कहा था तो वह संक्रमित निकला है। गिर्राज कॉलोनी निवासी युवक मैनपुरी ससुराल गया था, जहां से 4 नवंबर को लौटने के बाद से ही उसने जांच कराई तो उसकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। जीआरएमसी के एनाटॉमी विभाग के प्रोफेसर और उनकी पत्नी संक्रमित निकले हैं। इसी तरह ऑर्थोपेडिक विभाग के सीनियर रेसीडेंट को भी कोरोना होने की पुष्टि हुई है।

