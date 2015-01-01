पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना लगातार छटवीं बार संक्रमित सौ के पार:ग्वालियर में रविवार को निकले 112 कोरोना पॉजिटिव, 4 की मौत

ग्वालियर
जिला अस्पताल में सैंपलिंग करती कर्मचारी

शहर में कोरोना की रफ्तार थमने का नाम नहीं ले रही है। रविवार को ग्वालियर में 112 कोरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं। इसके साथ ही 4 संक्रमित की उपचार के दौरान मौत भी हुई है। लगातार छटवा दिन है जब कोरोना संक्रमित का आंकड़ा एक सैकड़ा के पार गया है। सभी संक्रमितों को आइसोलेशन में रखा गया है। जिनकी हालत गंभीर है उनको सुपर स्पेशियलिटी अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया है।

उप चुनाव और दीपावली के बाद कोरोना ने भी रफ्तार बढ़ा ली है। हर दिन के साथ कोरोना मरीज बढ़ते जा रहे है। रविवार रात को कोरोना आंकड़े आए तो फिर से हैरान कर देने वाले थे। 24 घंटे में 1500 से अधिक के लगभग सैम्पल हुए थे जिनमें से 112 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। इनमें इनमें शहर के कुछ व्यवसायिक, इंजीनियर भी शामिल हैं।

4 की मौत सभी ग्वालियर के

रविवार को 112 संक्रमित के अलावा 4 मरीजो की मौत भी हुई है। सभी मृतक ग्वालियर के हैं। रविवार को 76 वर्षीय गंगा प्रसाद, 75 वर्षीय निहाल चन्द्र जैन, 71 वर्षीय किरन तिवारी और 85 वर्षीय श्रीदेवी निवासी सनवैली ग्वालियर की मौत हुई है।

