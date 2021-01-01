पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन: पहले चरण का दूसरा सप्ताह पूरा:11,815 हेल्थ वर्कर को लगना था टीका, सिर्फ 6926 को ही लगी वैक्सीन, जो छूट गए उन्हें एक मौका और मिलेगा

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
हेल्थ वर्कर को टीका लगाते हुए। (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
हेल्थ वर्कर को टीका लगाते हुए। (फाइल फोटो)
  • प्राइेवट अस्पताल और सरकारी अस्पताल में हुआ वैक्सीनेशन
  • शनिवार को 17 सेंटर पर टीकाकरण, 1442 को लगी वैक्सीन

कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन के पहले चरण का दूसरा सप्ताह शनिवार को पूरा हो गया। सरकारी अस्पतालों और प्राइवेट अस्पताल में कुल 17 सेंटर पर टीकाकरण हुआ। शनिवार को 17 सेंटरों पर 2,393 हेल्थ वर्कर को टीका लगना था, लेकिन 1442 को ही टीका लग सका। पहले चरण में 11,815 हेल्थ वर्कर को टीका लगना था, लेकिन अभी तक 6,926 को ही टीका लगा। पहले चरण में 58.69 % वैक्सीनेशन हो सका है। अब जो छूट गए हैं, उनको एक मौका और मिलेगा। उनके लिए आने वाले सप्ताह में दो दिन वैक्सीनेशन किया जाएगा।

शनिवार सुबह 9 बजे से पहले चरण के दूसरे सप्ताह के आखिरी दिन के लिए वैक्सीनेशन शुरू हुआ। निजी अस्पतालों और सरकारी अस्पतालों में कुल मिलाकर 17 सेंटर बनाए गए थे। यहां दिन भर में 2393 हेल्थ वर्कर को टीका लगना था, लेकिन सभी सेंटर पर वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर उत्साह सामान्य ही नजर आया। सरकारी अस्पताल की अपेक्षा निजी अस्पतालों में जिन लोगों को वैक्सीन लगनी थी, उनको 18 से 20 घंटे पहले ही मैसेज पहुंच गए थे और कॉल भी किए गए थे, जबकि सरकारी अस्पतालों में पहले चरण के पहले सप्ताह की तरह ही हाल रहा। इस बार भी न तो हेल्थ वर्कर को समय पर मैसेज पहुंचे न कॉल आए।

