भाजयुमो नेता पर हमला:6 बाइक पर सवार होकर आए 12 बदमाश, कार को ओवरटेक कर की फायरिंग, नेता ने थाने की ओर दौड़ा दी कार

ग्वालियर18 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
हमले के बाद कंपू थाना में बैठकर पुलिस को घटना बताते हुए (पहले स्थान पर हाफ ब्लैक जैकेट में बैठे) विवेक। - Dainik Bhaskar
हमले के बाद कंपू थाना में बैठकर पुलिस को घटना बताते हुए (पहले स्थान पर हाफ ब्लैक जैकेट में बैठे) विवेक।
  • कंपू में आमखो पर शनिवार शाम करीब 7 बजे हुई घटना

बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने भाजयुमो नेता पर शनिवार शाम करीब 7 बजे हमला कर दिया। 6 बाइक पर सवार होकर आए 12 नकाबपोश बदमाशों ने पहले भाजयुमो नेता विवेक शर्मा की कार को ओवरटेक कर रोकने का प्रयास किया। खतरा भांपकर उन्होंने कार न रोकते हुए कंपू थाना की तरफ दौड़ा दिया। पीछे से बदमाशों ने फायरिंग भी की है। विवेक ने थाना पहुंचकर घटना बताई। पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची, लेकिन तब तक हमलावर भाग चुके थे। पुलिस ने अज्ञात आरोपियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

सिटी सेंटर महलगांव निवासी विवेक शर्मा भाजयुमो के पूर्व में जिलाध्यक्ष रह चुके हैं। शनिवार को वह कार से आमखो में रहने वाले दोस्त रमाकांत शर्मा से मिलने के लिए गए थे। जब वह घर के लिए लौट रहे थे, तभी उन्हें लगा कि कुछ बाइक सवार लगातार उनका पीछा कर रहे हैं। वह कुछ समझ पाते, इससे पहले ही दो बाइक सवार उनके आगे ओवरटेक करने पहुंचे। सभी के चेहरे साफी से ढंके हुए थे। इस पर विवेक को खतरे का अहसास हो गया। उन्होंने कार रोकी नहीं, बल्कि कार पीछे लेते हुए कंपू थाने की ओर दौड़ा दी। बदमाशों ने कुछ दूर तक पीछा किया और दो फायर किए। गोली कार के ऊपर से निकल गई। इसके बाद वह कंपू थाना पहुंचे और पूरी घटना बताई। पुलिस ने स्पॉट पर पहुंचकर छानबीन की है।

मेरी तो किसी से दुश्मनी तक नहीं

भाजयुमो नेता विवेक शर्मा ने बताया, दोस्त के घर से निकला, तभी से पीछा कर रहे थे। ओवरटेक का प्रयास किया, लेकिन मैंने कार नहीं रोकी। बाइक सवारों ने पीछा किया और फायरिंग की। मैं समझ नहीं पा रहा हूं कि हमलावर कौन हो सकते हैं। मेरी तो किसी से दुश्मनी भी नहीं है।

