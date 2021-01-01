पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दूसरा चरण 58% सफल:1300 हेल्थ वर्कर काे बुलाया था, लेकिन 760 ने ही लगवाया टीका, 41 डोज खराब हो गए

ग्वालियर40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दूसरे चरण में सोमवार को कोविड से बचाव का टीका लगवाते डॉ. एसके बौहरे - Dainik Bhaskar
दूसरे चरण में सोमवार को कोविड से बचाव का टीका लगवाते डॉ. एसके बौहरे
  • चिह्नित हेल्थ वर्कर के न आने पर 21 डॉक्टरों को बुलाकर लगाई वैक्सीन

काेराेना के खात्मे के लिए टीकाकरण का दूसरा चरण भी 58 फीसदी ही सफल हो पाया। सोमवार को जिले के 13 टीकाकरण केंद्राें पर 1300 हेल्थ वर्कर काे वैक्सीनेशन के लिए बुलाया गया था लेकिन 760 ने ही टीका लगवाया। इनमें भी 21 डाॅक्टर वे शामिल हैं, जिन्हें जेएएच प्रबंधन ने दाेपहर 3 बजे के बाद काॅल करके बुलाया था। जाे हेल्थ वर्कर टीका लगवाने के लिए सेंटराें पर नहीं पहुंचे, उनमें ज्यादातर सफाईकर्मी, क्लर्क और नर्सिंग स्टाफ शामिल है।

हेल्थ वर्कर के न आने के कारण 41 डोज खराब भी हो गए। इस बार सरकारी की बजाय प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल में बनाए गए सेंटरों पर टीकाकरण को लेकर उत्साह देखा गया। आरजेएन अपोलो स्पैक्ट्रा में 100 हेल्थ वर्कर को टीका लगना था। यहां 108 हेल्थ वर्कर को टीके लगे। इसी तरह बीआईएमआर हॉस्पिटल में 100 की जगह 103 हेल्थ वर्कर को टीका लगा। सबसे कम वैक्सीन शासकीय आयुर्वेदिक हॉस्पिटल आमखो और सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र भितरवार में 38-38 लोगों को लगाईं गईं।

बरई में 100 में से 93 काे लगा टीका: टीकाकरण को लेकर ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में उत्साह दिखाई दे रहा है। साेमवार काे प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र बरई में 100 हेल्थ वर्कर को टीका लगना था। इनमें से 93 लोगों को टीका लगा। शेष 7 महिलाओं को टीका इसलिए नहीं लगा, क्योंकि वे गर्भवती हैं।

नौ माह से संक्रमिताें का इलाज करने वाले डाॅक्टर का नाम ही सूची में नहीं

कल्याण हॉस्पिटल के डॉ. राघवेंद्र शर्मा पिछले 9 माह से कोरोना के मरीजों का इलाज कर रहे हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा जारी लिस्ट में उनका नाम ही नहीं है,जबकि हॉस्पिटल प्रबंधन द्वारा उनका नाम भेजा गया था। डॉ. शर्मा टीका लगवाने के लिए तैयार भी थे लेकिन सूची में नाम नहीं आने की वजह उन्हें टीका नहीं लग पाया। उन्होंने सीएमएचओ डॉ. मनीष शर्मा से इस बारे में बात भी की।

निजी अस्पताल में डाॅ. राहुल सप्रा ने सबसे पहले लगवाया टीका

प्राइवेट अस्पतालों के हेल्थ वर्करों के लिए टीकाकरण अभियान सोमवार से प्रारंभ हो गया। सीएमएचओ डॉ. मनीष शर्मा की मौजूदगी में कल्याण हॉस्पिटल पड़ाव में इसका शुभारंभ किया गया। सबसे पहले वरिष्ठ बाल रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. राहुल सप्रा ने सुबह 9:10 बजे सबसे पहले टीका लगवाया।

टीका लगने के बाद नर्स को हुई उल्टी, हुईं ठीक

जिला अस्पताल मुरार की स्टाफ नर्स मोनिका को कल्याण हॉस्पिटल में कोरोना से बचाव का टीका लगा। टीका लगने के बाद मोनिका को दो बार उल्टी हुई। इस कारण उसे डॉक्टरों ने निगरानी में रखा। कल्याण हॉस्पिटल के कोविड के नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. राघवेंद्र शर्मा ने बताया कि मोनिका अस्थमा की पुरानी मरीज हैं। उन्हें ग्लूकोज की बाेतल चढ़ानी पड़ी। इसके बाद वह ठीक हो गईं और घर चली गईं।

सूची में फाेन नंबर गलत इसलिए 35 हेल्थ वर्कर को नहीं मिला मैसेज

टीकाकरण अभियान को लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा भेजी जा रही सूची में हेल्थ वर्कर के फाेन नंबर गलत दर्ज किए जा रहे हैं। इस कारण न तो उन्हें समय पर मैसेज मिल रहे हैं और न ही वे टीका लगवाने पहुंच पाते हैं। सोमवार की सूची में जिला अस्पताल में 35 हेल्थ वर्कर के फोन नंबर गलत थे।

जिला अस्पताल मुरार के टीकाकरण के नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. आरपी बंसल का कहना है कि तृतीय और चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी टीका लगवाने में रुचि कम दिखा रहे हैं। ऐसे लोगों को हम फोन करके बुला रहे हैं और उन्हें टीका लगवाने के लिए प्रेरित कर रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser