मौसम:ग्वालियर का तापमान 13.2 डिसे रिकॉर्ड, 3 दिन बाद धुंध के साथ बढ़ेगी ठंड

Gwalior
  

ग्वालियर। शनिवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 13.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर रिकॉर्ड हुआ है। अन्य दिनों की अपेक्षा ठंड कम है। इसका कारण पश्चिमी विक्षोव है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार पंजाब के ऊपर चक्रवात घेरा बना हुुुआ है। साथ ही जम्मू कश्मीर से पश्चिमी विक्षोभ गुजर रहा है। ऐसे में हल्के बादल और बारिश की संभावना है। 3 दिन बाद धुंध के साथ ठंड भी बढ़ने के आसार हैं।अफगानिस्तान के ऊपर बना पश्चिमी विक्षोव अब ऊपर से गुजरने लगा है, जिससे वहां पर बर्फ गिर सकती है। जिससे ठंडी हवा चलने की पूरी संभावना है। साथ ही पंजाब के ऊपर चक्रवात का घेरा बन रहा है। इसका असर अंचल के मौसम को प्रभावित करेगा।

बंगाल की खाड़ी में ट्रफ लाइन से बदलेगा मौसम

ऐसे में बंगाल की खाड़ी में एक ट्रफ लाइन बन चुकी है। इससे ग्वालियर अंचल का मौसम अगले 24 घंटे में बदल सकता है। बादल छाने के बाद बारिश भी हो सकती है। जिससे अन्य दिनों की तुलना में ठंड कम रहेगी, पर 3 दिन के बाद ठंड और धुंध तेजी से बढ़ेगी।

