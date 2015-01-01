पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

थाना प्रभारी को कड़ी फटकार:फोर्स को भूखा रखने वाले थाना प्रभारी पर लगा 2 हजार का अर्थदंड

ग्वालियर3 घंटे पहले
  • रतनगढ़ माता पर ड्यूटी के लिए गया था फोर्स

रतनगढ़ मंदिर की ड्यूटी में ग्वालियर से भेजे गए फोर्स को भूखा रखना बेहट थाना प्रभारी को भारी पड़ गया। एसपी अमित सांघी को जब यह पता लगा तो उन्होंने गुरुवार को बैठक में बेहट थाना प्रभारी को कड़ी फटकार लगाई। इतना ही नहीं उस पर 2 हजार का अर्थदंड भी लगाया। सभी थाना प्रभारियों को एसपी ने निर्देश दिया कि अगर ड्यूटी के दौरान फोर्स के साथ इस तरह का व्यवहार किया गया तो कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

दरअसल दीपावली के बाद रतनगढ़ मंदिर पर श्रद्धालु पहुंचते हैं। इसके चलते यहां सुरक्षा व्यवस्था में दतिया और ग्वालियर पुलिस की ड्यूटी लगती है। ग्वालियर से बेहट थाने का फोर्स भेजा गया था। ग्वालियर से करीब आधा सैकड़ा अतिरिक्त जवान बेहट थाना प्रभारी अवधेश कुशवाह के नेतृत्व में यहां लगाए गए। पुलिस अधिक्षक अमित सांघी ने बताया कि फोर्स को सुबह ही रवाना कर दिया गया था।

वहां ग्वालियर से खाने के पैकेट बनाकर भेजना संभव नहीं था, इसके चलते बेहट थाना प्रभारी अवधेश कुशवाह को निर्देश दिया था कि फोर्स के खाने का इंतजाम कर दें और जो भी भुगतान होगा, वह यहां से करा दिया जाएगा। इस निर्देश के बाद भी बेहट थाना प्रभारी अवधेश कुशवाह ने फोर्स को भूखा रखा। शाम करीब 5 बजे पुलिसकर्मियों ने शिकायत की कि उन्हें खाना ही नहीं मिला। शाम को दतिया पुलिस की मदद से व्यवस्था कराई गई। इस मामले में गंभीर लापरवाही बरतने पर बेहट थाना प्रभारी पर 2 हजार का अर्थदंड लगाया गया।

