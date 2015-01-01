पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयोजन:भगवान के चरणों में समर्पित किए गए 21 किलो के लाडू

ग्वालियर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भगवान महावीर स्वामी के निर्वाण महोत्सव पर हुए कार्यक्रम

जैन समाज ने रविवार काे भगवान महावीर स्वामी के निर्वाण दिवस को दीपावली के रूप में मनाया। शहर के चंपाबाग धर्मशाला में मुनिश्री विहर्ष सागर महाराज एवं मुनिश्री विजयेश सागर महाराज के सानिध्य में भगवान महावीर स्वामी के चरणों में 21-21 किलो के तीन एवं छोटे छोटे लड्डुओं को चढ़ाकर भगवान महावीर स्वामी का निर्वाण महोत्सव मनाया गया। इस अवसर पर आयोजक जैन मिलन के सदस्यों ने भगवान को लाडू समर्पित किया। विशाल कुंड बनाकर की गई पावापुुरी तीर्थ की रचना

जैन समाज के प्रवक्ता ललित जैन ने बताया कि शास्त्रों के अनुसार भगवान महावीर स्वामी पावापुरी तीर्थ से मोक्ष गए थे। इस अवसर जैन समाज के अनेक भक्त पावापुरी जाकर भगवान का निर्वाण महोत्सव मनाते हैं लेकिन चातुर्मास कमेटी के द्वारा चंपाबाग धर्मशाला में ही पावापुरी की रचना की गई, इसमें पंडाल के बीच में एक जलकुुंड बनाया गया। ऐसा लग रहा था मानो पावापुरी में ही भगवान के चरणों में लाडू समर्पित कर रहे हों।

इस अवसर पर चातुर्मास कमेटी एवं जैन मिलन के डाॅ. वीरेंद्र कुमार गंगवाल, संजीव अजमेरा, विनय कासलीवाल, योगेश बोहरा, पंकज बाकलीवाल, धरम बरैया, आशीष जैन कटपीस, पं. चंद्रप्रकाश चंदर, ब्रह्मचारिणी रीना दीदी, प्रियंका दीदी, नीतू दीदी ने भगवान के चरणोें में लाडू समर्पित किया। इस अवसर पर मुनिश्री का पाद पच्छालन शरद बोहरा, राजू बोहरा ने किया, भगवान की आरती अजय जैन गोले का मंदिर वालों ने उतारी एवं मुनिश्री को शास्त्र भेंट जैन मिलन के सदस्यों ने सामूहिक रूप से किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें