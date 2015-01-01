पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • 22 Property Owners Applied For The Agreement Online, All Were Canceled, Yet The Corporation Did Not Return The Fees

परेशानी:समझौते के लिए 22 संपत्ति मालिकों ने ऑनलाइन आवेदन किए, सभी हो गए निरस्त, फिर भी निगम ने नहीं लौटाई फीस

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • तय एफएआर से ज्यादा मकान का निर्माण करने वालों को कंपाउंडिग शुल्क जमा कर वैध करने में अड़ंगा

मंजूरी नियमों से अधिक निर्माण कर चुके 22 मकान मालिकों के समझौता संबंधी आवेदन निगम अधिकारियों ने कोई न कोई कमी बताकर खारिज कर दिए हैं।

इस मामले में शासन ने कुछ दिन पहले आदेश जारी किए थे कि निर्माण नियमों से 10 फीसदी अधिक तक निर्माण करने वाले मकान मालिक एक निर्धारित शुल्क जमा कराकर अपने निर्माण को वैध करा सकते हैं।

याद रहे शहर में निर्माण के लिए फ्लोर एरिया रेशो .25 तय किया गया है। यानि कोई व्यक्ति अपने प्लॉट एरिया से सवा गुना तक निर्माण करा सकता है।

22 ऐसे मकान मालिकों ने फीस भी जमा कर दी। इनकेे द्वारा 14.80 लाख रुपए फीस जमा की गई, जिसे नगर निगम ने अभी तक नहीं लौटाया है।

शासन की मंशा थी कि जिन लोगों ने तय एफएआर से ज्यादा मकान के निर्माण कर लिया है। उनको नुकसान नहीं हो। इसके लिए कंपाउंडिग (समझौता) का शुल्क जमा कर अवैध को वैध कर सकते हैं। ऐसे शहर के 22 लोगों ने आवेदन किए। ऑनलाइन आवेदन के बाद सब कुछ ऑनलाइन ही किया जाना था। यह सब आर्केक्ट के मदद से होना था।

इन लोगों के निरस्त किए आवेदन

खासगी बाजार में रहने वाले दिनेश अग्रवाल, सरस्वती नगर निवासी वंदना आलोक सिंह सिसौदिया, कृष्णपुरी निवासी सिदार्थ कुमार टुंडलेकर, सिटी सेंटर निवासी संदीप मित्तल ( दो आवेदन), सिटी सेंटर निवासी रमा मित्तल (दो आवेदन), विजयानगर निवासी उमेश कुमार (दो आवेदन), नवाब साहब का कुआं निवासी उर्मिला दुबे, पड़ाव निवासी यश सेठ, यूनिवर्सिटी निवासी अनुराग जैन, सचिन तेंदुलकर मार्ग निवासी अशोक अग्रवाल (छह आवेदन), सिटी सेंटर निवासी धर्मेस बुकौलिया (दो आवेदन) और खुर्जेवाला मोहल्ला निवासी सुमन देवी ने आनलाइन आवेदन किया था।

इन सब से अपने-अपने मकान के साइज के हिसाब से फीस जमा की। जो निगम के खाते में 1480341 राशि जमा हुई। उक्त आवेदनों के लिए प्लाट के तय किए साइज के हिसाब से सिटी प्लानर और अपर आयुक्त को दी गई जिम्मेदारी की तहत निरस्त किए गए हैं।

अब 10 से बढ़ाकर 20 प्रतिशत एफएआर करने की तैयारी

शासन प्रदेश वासियों को लाभ देने किए समझौते के मामले में एफएआर का दायरा दस प्रतिशत से बढ़ाकर 20 प्रतिशत करने जा रहा है। इससे कई मकान मालिकों को फायदा मिलेगा, जिन्होंने तय एफएआर से ज्यादा मकान बना लिया है। यदि वे 20 प्रतिशत की हद में आएंगे तो निगम फीस जमा कर समझौते कर देगा।

2006 में जारी आदेश में 90 दिन के लिए समझौते हुए थे

शासन ने 2006 में समझौते का एक आदेश 90 दिन के लिए जारी किया था। तब 527 लोगों ने अपने-अपने आवेदन नगर निगम में किए थे। इनमें से ऐसे मामले सामने आए थे, जो नियम को नजर अंदाज कर रहे थे। इसलिए निगम ने कहा कि पहले उनका पालन करो। तब फीस जमा की जाएगी। यह मामला कोर्ट तक पहुंचा था।

10 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा उल्लंघन पर नहीं हो सकता समझौता ^जो आवेदन आॅनलाइन आए हैं, उनका मकानों का एफएआर 10 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा था। जबकि 10 प्रतिशत तक ही समझौता होना है। इसलिए आवेदनों को निरस्त कर दिया गया है। जो राशि मकान मालिकों ने जमा कराई है, उनको नगर निगम वापस करेगा। -संदीप माकिन, आयुक्त, ननि

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें