तैयारी:उपचुनाव के लिए आज होगा 273 बसों का अधिग्रहण

ग्वालियर3 घंटे पहले
उपचुनाव के लिए बसों का अधिग्रहण शुक्रवार को होगा। इसके बाद रूट पर यात्री बसों की संख्या घट जाएगी और आसपास के जिलों से आने-जाने वाले मुसाफिर परेशान होंगे। परिवहन विभाग के मुताबिक 273 बसों का अधिग्रहण होना है। ये बसें 30 अक्टूबर को सुबह 9 बजे से एसएएफ मैदान पर पहुंचने लगेंगी।

