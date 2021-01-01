पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • 3 Chit Fund Company Found Running In The Right Room, Deposited 8 Crores Rupees In The Name Of Doubling The Amount.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:दाे कमराें में चलती मिलीं 3 चिटफंड कंपनी, रकम दोगुना करने के नाम पर 8 कराेड़ रुपए जमा कराए

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दाल बाजार में दफ्तर सील किया, छापे की सूचना के बाद डबरा दफ्तर में ताला डालकर भागे लोग
  • दाे भाई और रिश्तेदार ने मिलकर बना लिया ठगी का नेटवर्क

रिजर्व बैंक की अनुमति के बिना पैसे जमा कराने और उसे दाेगुना करने का झांसा देने वाले लाेगाें पर लगातार कार्रवाई के बावजूद ऐसी चिटफंड कंपनियां लोगों के गाढ़े पसीने की कमाई को समेट रही हैं। इसका खुलासा शुक्रवार को दाल बाजार में दोपहर 1 बजे तब हुआ, जब पुलिस और प्रशासन की संयुक्त टीम काे यहां एक इमारत के दाे कमराें में तीन चिटफंड कंपनियां संचालित हाेते मिलीं।

केनरा बैंक के सामने स्थित इस इमारत की पहली मंजिल से यूनाइटेड क्रेडिट को-ऑपरेटिव सोसायटी लिमिटेड, उपकार वैल्थ इंडिया निधि लिमिटेड और बंधन बचत साख सहकारी संस्था संचालन किया जा रहा था। अकेली यूनाइटेड क्रेडिट को-ऑपरेटिव सोसायटी के कर्ताधर्ता करीब 8 कराेड़ रुपए लाेगाें से वसूल चुके हैं।

इस साेसायटी की शाखाएं भितरवार, पिछोर, डबरा एवं शिवपुरी के दिनारा में खोलकर बैकिंग कार्य किया जा रहा था। ग्वालियर में कार्रवाई की सूचना के बाद कंपनी के लोग डबरा कार्यालय पर ताला डालकर भाग गए। इस सोसायटी में फिलहाल कोई अध्यक्ष न होने की वजह से प्रशासक के तौर पर सहकारी संस्था पंजीयक के सब इंस्पेक्टर आनंद मांझी पदस्थ हैं और फिर भी वहां गड़बड़ियां होती रहीं। शेष दाे कंपनियाें में जमा कराए गए धन के बारें में जानकारी ली जा रही है। एसडीएम अनिल बनवारिया कंपनियों का कुछ रिकॉर्ड जब्त कर दफ्तर को सील कर दिया है।

8 तरह के खातों में जमा करवाई जाती थी रकम
बचत खाता, चालू खाता, सावधि जमा खाता (एफडीआर), आवर्ति जमा खाता (आरडी), मासिक पेंशन योजना (एमआईएस), दैनिक जमा योजना, लाड़ली बिटिया विवाह योजना, आजीवन पेंशन योजना।

बैंक की तरह 8 प्रकार के फाइनेंस: प्राथमिक ऋण, वाहन ऋण, सावधि खाते पर ऋण, उपभोक्ता ऋण, स्वर्ण आभूषण पर ऋण, दैनिक समृद्धि खाते पर ऋण, भवन ऋण, ओवर ड्राफ्ट लिमिट।

गोलमोल जवाब देता रहा विपिन: एसडीएम अनिल बनवारिया, तहसीलदार शिवानी पांडे और कोतवाली टीआई राजीव गुप्ता ने करीब 3 घंटे तक कंपनी दफ्तर में जांच की। इस दौरान विपिन झा ने पहले गोलमोल जवाब दिए, फिर उसने बताया कि उसके और परिवार के लोगों के नाम से पहले भी चिटफंड कंपनी थी जो 2011-12 में बंद हुई। उसने कहा कि मैं तो सहकारिता विभाग के नियमों के हिसाब से ही काम कर रहा हूं।

सदस्यों के नाम पर किया करोड़ों का लेनदेन: यूनाइटेड क्रेडिट को-ऑपरेटिव सोसायटी के रिकॉर्ड की प्रारंभिक जांच में अधिकारियों को पता चला कि ये सोसायटी सिर्फ सदस्यों के साथ काम कर सकती है वह भी बैंक की तरह नहीं, सिर्फ सोसायटी की तरह। यूनाइटेड क्रेडिट के रिकॉर्ड के अनुसार 762 लोगों से राशि जमा कराई गई है। वहीं कितने लोगों की एफडी की गई हैं। इसका रिकॉर्ड कंपनी के लोग शुक्रवार को नहीं दे सके।

किस कंपनी का क्या रिकाॅर्ड

यूनाइटेड क्रेडिट को-ऑपरेटिव सोसायटी लिमिटेड: इसका रजिस्ट्रेशन 2014 में हुआ था। उस वक्त अध्यक्ष के तौर पर विपिन का भाई रविंद्र झा, उपाध्यक्ष रानी जाटव और सदस्यों में खैरसिंह बघेल, प्रशांत गुप्ता, देवेंद्र बघेल, भावना झा, मायाराम शिवहरे, संदीप लुहार, रानी शिवहरे, शंभू दयाल झा, मेहरून बेगम पदस्थ थे। कार्रवाई के दौरान विपिन झा पुत्र प्रेमनारायण झा निवासी तहसील रोड डबरा (हाल निवासी एच-3, गोविंदपुरी) ने कहा कि मैं ही पूरा काम करता हूं। कोई दूसरा इसमें शामिल नहीं है। उसका रिश्तेदार सूर्यकांत झा अकाउंटेंट है।

उपकार वैल्थ इंडिया निधि लिमिटेड और बंधन बचत साख सहकारी संस्था: उपहार का 2017 और बंधन का रजिस्ट्रेशन 17 दिसंबर 2020 को हुआ था। दाेनाें कंपनियां सूर्यकांत शर्मा ने खुद के नाम पर रजिस्टर्ड करा रखीं हैं, लेकिन अधिकारियों को मौके पर सूर्यकांत झा
नहीं मिला।

जांच पूरी होने के बाद संचालकों पर दर्ज कराई जाएगी एफआईआर
^दाल बाजार में की गई छापामार कार्रवाई में हमें दो कमरों से 3 चिटफंड कंपनियां संचालित होते मिलीं। अभी हमने कुछ रिकॉर्ड जब्त कर दफ्तर को सील कर दिया है। दस्तावेज की जांच की जा रही है। जांच पूरी होने पर संचालकों के खिलाफ एफआईआर कर आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
- अनिल बनवारिया, एसडीएम

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser