परेशानी:संक्रमित मां को भर्ती कराने के लिए 6 घंटे में 3 अस्पताल भटका डाॅक्टर बेटा

ग्वालियर
  • गंभीर मरीजों का इलाज न कर सुपर स्पेशलिटी रैफर कर रहे निजी अस्पताल

प्लाज्मा रैकेट के पकड़े जाने के बाद से अब निजी अस्पतालों के संचालक गंभीर कोरोना मरीजों को भर्ती नहीं कर रहे हैं। गोला का मंदिर क्षेत्र में रहने वाली 80 वर्षीय एक वृद्धा को ब्रेन हेमरेज होने पर गंभीर हालत में सोमवार रात करीब 10 बजे एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया, जहां उन्होंने कोविड की जांच की तो पता चला कि उन्हें कोरोना है। वृद्धा का बेटा वेटनरी डॉक्टर है। डॉक्टरों ने रात 12 बजे कह दिया कि वह कोविड का इलाज नहीं करते हैं, इन्हें दूसरे अस्पताल में शिफ्ट करा लो। उनकी मां वेंटीलेटर पर थीं।

उन्होंने शहर के तीन अस्पतालों में जाकर अपनी मां को भर्ती कराने का आग्रह किया, लेकिन सभी ने मना कर दिया। इसके बाद मां को सुपर स्पेशलिटी हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया गया। वहीं, घासमंडी का एक मरीज एक निजी अस्पताल से सुपर स्पेशलिटी हॉस्पिटल में रैफर होकर आया है। उसकी भी हालत गंभीर है। इन मामलों की शिकायत जेएएच अधीक्षक डॉ. आरकेएस धाकड़ ने कलेक्टर कौशलेंद्र विक्रम सिंह से की।

जेएएच... ब्लड बैंक में बढ़ गई ब्लड और प्लाज्मा की डिमांड
प्लाज्मा रैकेट पकड़ने के बाद लोगों का प्राइवेट ब्लड बैंक से विश्वास कम हुआ है। जेएएच की ब्लड बैंक में ब्लड लेने और देने वालों की संख्या 4 दिन में बढ़ गई है। यहां रोजाना आमतौर पर आधा सैंकड़ा लोग ब्लड देने और लेने आते थे। अब यह संख्या 70 से अधिक पहुंच गई है। ब्लड बैंक प्रभारी डॉ. अरुण जैन ने अस्पताल अधीक्षक डॉ. आरकेएस धाकड़ को पूरी स्थिति से अवगत करा दिया है। अस्पताल अधीक्षक का कहना है कि ब्लड की डिमांड बढ़ जाने के कारण अब स्टाफ कम पड़ रहा है।

खून में पानी मिलाकर बेचने वाली गैंग के तीन सदस्यों को जेल भेजा
खून में पानी मिलाकर बेचने वाली गैंग के अजय शंकर त्यागी, लैब टेक्नीशियन देवेंद्र गुप्ता और अशोक समाधिया को बुधवार को कोर्ट में पेश किया। यहां से उसे 26 दिसंबर तक के लिए जेल भेज दिया।

दिल्ली से आई टीम लौटी
दिल्ली से आए ड्रग्स कंट्रोलर जनरल ऑफ इंडिया के ड्रग इंस्पेक्टर राकेश नेगी ने स्थानीय ड्रग इंस्पेक्टर से सभी ब्लड बैंक की जांच कर उसकी विस्तृत रिपोर्ट मांगी है। इसके बाद श्री नेगी रवाना हो गए। उधर प्लाज्मा की रिपोर्ट जीआरएमसी से बुधवार को भी नहीं आ पाई।

खून और प्लाज्मा की दलाली करने वालों पर लगेगी रासुका
कलेक्टर कौशलेंद्र विक्रम सिंह ने बताया कि खून और प्लाज्मा की दलाली करने वाले आरोपियों पर रासुका की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इसके लिए एसपी अमित सांघी से प्रस्ताव मांगा है।

